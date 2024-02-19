The 7 best branded residences in the world

Aman's Amanyangyun, residence, China / Image: Amanresorts Limited

Branded residences offer the best of both worlds. Between homely comfort and luxurious service and from privacy to daily housekeeping, hotel-like living in branded residences is a rising trend for UHNW individuals.

In 2023, Knight Frank’s global branded residence report predicted a sector growth of 12 per cent each year up to 2026. It therefore comes as no surprise that several residences will be opening their doors in 2024, from the awaited Six Senses residence The Palm in Dubai to Park Hyatt’s Nine Elms branded homes.

[See also: Luxury openings attract UHNWs seeking five-star hotel service at home]

For Mark Harvey, head of international residential sales at Knight Frank, brand names and their reputation are a significant explanation for this success. ‘Leveraging on brand recognition and the loyalty a brand might solicit not only helps raise awareness of the project but will also add a premium to the residential component’, Harvey says. He adds that ‘while a brand may not guarantee sales volumes it will inevitably bring a level of comfort to investors seeking [reliable] service and quality’.

But the branded residence scene around the world is already booming. Residences of all sorts are available to UHNWs, who have the extra luxury of choice. Spear’s has explored this opulent milieu and has gathered the six best branded residences in the world.

The OWO Residences by Raffles, London

The launch of The OWO Residences by Raffles was one of the biggest events on the London property scene in 2023 / Image: The OWO Residences by Raffles

Perhaps one of the most exciting recent residence openings, the OWO Residences take their name from the historic building that houses them, the Old War Office. The converted building offers Raffles’ first residences in the UK, which share the venue with the brand’s only UK hotel, Raffles London at the OWO.

The restored Ministry of Defence building has been home to Winston Churchill’s World War II office and characters who inspired Sir Ian Fleming’s James Bond. After six years of transformation, from the restoration of Baroque period features to the revamp of the main marble staircase, the grade-II-listed building now comprises 85 private homes.

While the proximity to London’s finest restaurants and biggest museums guarantees comfort even when it comes to entertainment, the OWO offers a variety of amenities and services, in-house. These include 11 restaurants and bars, a pool, a cinema, a gym and more. Each private residence has unique features, from high ceilings to high-end bespoke furniture.

The Towers residence, Waldorf Astoria, New York City

A look inside the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York / Image: Noë & Associates / The Boundary.

Famous for hosting the likes of Marylin Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Queen Elizabeth II, the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel is a Manhattan landmark. When it comes to offering luxurious apartments in that same hotel, the Waldorf Astoria perfectly combines its defining grandeur with intimate settings.

In fact, the Towers residences at Waldorf Astoria are a blend of Art Deco and modern design with touches of Italian design and German appliances. With residences ranging from studios to penthouses, every detail has been carefully crafted by designer Jean-Louis Deniot to allow for comfortable and luxurious living.

In addition to world-class service – including for privacy and safety – residents have access to a vast selection of exclusive and private amenities, such as spa lounges, a fitness centre, a stage and screen theatre and office space. One of the highlights, the 25-metre pool, has a breathtaking view of the iconic Park Avenue,

Four Seasons Private Residences, Istanbul

With the branded residence scene thriving, non-hospitality brands have tried their hand at offering hotel-like homes. But Four Seasons stands on the opposite side of the spectrum. As one of the leading hospitality brands in the world, it promises clients a world-class luxury living service that comes from decades of industry experience.

Expected to open in 2024, the Four Seasons Istanbul offers precisely that: hotel-like homes for any lifestyle preferences or needs. From penthouses and garden suites to an open-space ‘skyloft’ and classic residential units, urban living is made effortless. In every residence, the interior design has been carefully created to optimise harmony between productive yet peaceful days and cosy yet buzzy evenings.

While intimacy is of utmost priority at Four Seasons Istanbul, shared amenities are just as luxurious and sophisticated as private residences. Those include an indoor swimming pool, a yoga and pilates room, a cinema and even a golf simulator suite where residents can unwind and play alone or with fellow golfers.

Banyan Tree Residences, Phuket

Branded residences are about creating a home in a place that offers advantages such as on-hand services, ideal location and unrivalled comfort. Banyan Tree Residences takes the home-away-from-home concept further with its Phuket villas, which bring luxury and effortless living to the wilderness.

Located on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach, Banyan Tree’s residences share the site with the brand's resort. This allows residents to enjoy the resort’s luxurious golf course and spa. Moreover, the location is ideal for activities such as water sports, boat excursions or cultural trips.

Clients can choose from two types of residences: one-bedroom villas with two infinity pools and a heavenly private patio, or multiple-bedroom villas that blend grand and spacious design with charm and nature.

Aman’s Amanyangyun Residences, Shanghai

Aman's Amanyangyun Residences offer the serenity of a camphor forest only an hour's drive from Shanghai / Image: Amanresorts Limited

Less than an hour's drive from Shanghai are Aman’s Amanyangyun Residences. Nestled in a camphor forest, villa owners there can only feel like a never-ending holiday, and enjoy the serenity of the surrounding gardens and lakes while being conveniently located close to the city.

As tranquillity is at the heart of the site, residents can choose which style fits their preferences better, between antique and contemporary. While both offer modern and comfortable living, antique homes take inspiration from Ming and Qing dynasty designs, making them particularly outstanding.

Aman’s world-renowned quality of service is honoured by the villa ownership benefits. These include access to the spa, high-end restaurants, and even local cultural activities. In addition to shared amenities, residences have a committed chef, and staff for housekeeping, security and babysitting.

The Peninsula Residences, London

Breakfast with a view: some of the Peninsula Residences offer views over Hyde Park Corner

One of only two Peninsula Residences in the world, this London development boasts some of the city’s most exclusive apartments, ranging from a $10million one-bedroom unit to a spacious four-bedroom unit. The upper price limit has never been disclosed publicly but there are rumours one buyer paid $100 million.

What do HNWs receive in exchange for these eye-watering sums? First, residents have access (via their own private walkway and entrance) to the Peninsula London, which established itself as one of London’s most impressive hotels within a few months of opening. There are three outstanding restaurants including Brooklands, which was awarded two Michelin stars in 2024.

The Peninsula Residences also offers an extraordinary concierge service to residents, whether they need help shipping a supercar to the South of France or making a restaurant reservation in Rio de Janeiro, there is nothing that is too much trouble for the team.

This service is also highly personalised: there are only 24 residences (there were 26 but two buyers bought two units each to create super-apartments).

Crown Residences, One Barangaroo, Sydney

One Barangaroo does not only offer extraordinary views, but it also is a landmark that defines the city's skyline / Image: Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts is one of the most important resort operators and developers in Australia. So when it teamed up with world-class architects at Wilkinson Eyre’s, it naturally created what quickly became ‘Australia’s most sought-after building’, according to Knight Frank.

Situated in Sydney’s iconic harbour, the residential tower offers extraordinary views over the water. Not only that, but One Barangaroo has been designed to blend into the city skyline and become a prominent landmark that defines the city.

Each one of the 76 residences is unique, with bespoke interiors and floorplans exclusively crafted by designer Meyer Davis. In addition to breathtaking views and luxurious ‘skyhomes’, residents can indulge in the six-star amenities of Crown Sydney. From priority access to the tower’s 14 fine-dining restaurants and bars to a tennis court and a swimming pool, the resort brand truly shows there is no place like home.