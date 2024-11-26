Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the ‘Capital of Capital’

The third edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) is to return next month, bringing some of the world’s top financial leaders, investors and innovators to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.



Under the theme of ‘Welcome to the Capital of Capital,’ ADFW 2024 will highlight Abu Dhabi’s role as the world’s wealthiest city and its appeal as a premier destination for top-tier human capital, technological capabilities and ground-breaking innovations.

Hosted by ADGM, the UAE capital’s international financial centre, ADFW 2024 will run from 9 to 12 December and will help to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a major financial hub and the city’s potential to shape the future of finance.



The event is expected to gather over 20,000 participants, including more than 3,500 financial firms and around 600 speakers. Confirmed speakers include UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti, Nuveen CEO Bill Huffman, PGIM President and CEO David Hunt, and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio. ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, will be the Headline Partner of the event.

Economic Diversification

ADFW plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract global capital, advanced technology, and expertise to support the UAE’s wider economic goals.



Abu Dhabi is one of the fastest-growing economies in the MENA region and is often referred to as the ‘Falcon Economy.’ With GDP exceeding AED 1.14 trillion in 2023, the emirate has been diversifying its economy and delivered strong results across multiple sectors. In the second quarter, the non-oil sector contributed to just over half of its economy, the highest level since 2014.



ADFW is organised around five core forums, each addressing critical aspects of global finance and innovation. Abu Dhabi Economic Forum will open the event on 9 December and explore the city’s rapid rise as a global business hub. Featuring discussions on growth strategies, the forum will examine how Abu Dhabi can learn from other major economies to accelerate its influence on the global stage. Attendees will engage in discussions about the emirate’s ambitions and its unique positioning in global markets.

Asset Abu Dhabi

On 10 December, Asset Abu Dhabi will bring together asset allocators, venture capitalists, and private equity leaders to share insights on investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape. With renowned speakers like Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the forum will tackle topics such as ‘Investing in the Next Decade of Technology’ and ‘Cities of the Future,’ providing a vital platform for institutional investors to consider strategies for sustainable growth. Later that day, RESOLVE will convene legal and regulatory experts to address emerging trends in dispute resolution. This year’s event will focus on AI-related regulations, class actions against major tech firms, and the intersection of innovation and consumer protection.

Fintech Abu Dhabi

One of the most anticipated highlights of ADFW, Fintech Abu Dhabi will take place on 11 December. MENA’s largest fintech event will attract tech innovators, developers, and investors from around the world to showcase groundbreaking advancements in digital payments, cybersecurity, and the digital asset space. Alongside the main event, the ‘Global Financial Regulator Summit’ and ‘Blockchain Abu Dhabi’ will explore the potential and challenges of emerging financial technologies. Meanwhile, the ‘AI Abu Dhabi Forum’ will explore AI’s transformative role in finance and highlight its impact on areas such as wealth management and risk assessment, as the financial industry increasingly integrates AI to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum

As the week progresses, the focus of ADFW will shift to sustainability with the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF), which will examine sustainable finance as a critical driver in the UAE’s quest for net-zero emissions. Speakers will explore impact investing, carbon market development, and the role of AI in advancing green finance. By leading such discussions, Abu Dhabi will reaffirm its commitment to pioneering solutions that align with the global push towards a more sustainable future.



By addressing global challenges at ADSFF, ADFW will seek to propel the UAE towards its net-zero targets and set the stage for actionable solutions that align with international sustainability goals. ADSFF will include in-depth discussions on renewable energy, AI-driven impact investing, and the global carbon economy, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a leader in sustainable financial practices.

Curated events

This year’s ADFW will also introduce several unique sub-events designed to enhance engagement and foster innovation. The ‘UBS Investment Forum’ will bring together more than 30 chief investment officers and hedge fund founders for focused discussions and networking opportunities. The ‘Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Forum’ will offer an exclusive, invitation-only gathering, connecting corporations and investors in a private setting to discuss new investment opportunities. The ‘Further Network Summit’ will convene leaders in next-generation capital markets, including asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, and regulators, to share insights on finance’s future direction.

The ‘Islamic Finance Summit’ is another new addition, which will reflect the financial sector’s continued growth and its intersection with green finance. The summit will address regulatory frameworks, market trends, and the role of Shariah-compliant finance in supporting sustainable investment.

Other highlights of the week include ADFW’s annual ‘Start-up Campus’, where emerging businesses will showcase their innovations and interact with potential investors. The ‘International Family Office Congress’ will provide a strategic platform for family businesses to discuss succession planning and the impact of global macroeconomic trends. ‘The Future of Talent Summit’ and ‘Women in Finance’ events will foster conversations around diversity, talent development, and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem.