The ultimate luxury festive gift guide for him: watches, accessories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences

Unmissable experiences including a cocktail making class at Rosewood London are among the luxury gift ideas for him / Image: Rosewood London

What to buy the man who has everything? That’s the question facing the loved ones of ultra-high-net-worth individuals used to the finer things in life. Fortunately, the Spear’s ultimate luxury festive gift guide for him is filled with treasures sure to inspire and delight.

Highlights include a Patek Philippe Calatrava Date Yellow Gold Watch 5227J-001 and exquisite Garrard Fanfare Symphony Diamond and Mother of Pearl Cufflinks. Searching for an experience to share together? Look no further than a cocktail making class at Rosewood London, which offers ultimate luxury in the heart of the capital.

This gift guide for him will be updated throughout November and December so check back for further inspiration. Searching for something for the woman in your life? The ultimate luxury festive gift guide for her is bursting with ideas.

Luxury watch gifts for him

With its pure lines, the Calatrava is recognised as one of the finest symbols of the Patek Philippe style. Supremely elegant, it charms each new generation of watch lovers by its timeless understated perfection.

£32,380, patek.com

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding

The watchmaker says of this exquisite design: ‘The black ceramic body and black “Grande Tapisserie” dial of this 34 mm selfwinding timepiece are illuminated with pink gold accents, including the Manufacture’s latest applied gold signature.’

£47,500 audemarspiguet.com

A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk Minute Repeater

The Zeitwerk Minute Repeater is the first mechanical wristwatch with a jumping numerals display and a decimal minute repeater. This honey gold model features a grey dial crafted from solid silver. There are only 30 in existence, only available in Lange boutiques. Click the link below for more information.

POA, alange-soehne.com

‘With its original combination of retrograde complications evoking the iconoclastic displays of the 1920s and 1930s, the new Patrimony retrograde day-date in 950 platinum with a salmon-toned dial perpetuates a refined style,’ the brand says of this breathtaking model. ‘Elegance and technicality are highlighted by a dial colour exclusively associated with timepieces featuring a 950 platinum case.’

£59,500, vacheron-constantin.com

Girard-Perregaux Neo Constant Escapement

In 2013, Girard-Perregaux released the Constant Escapement L.M. to critical acclaim and won the ‘Aiguille D’Or’ at the GPHG (Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève) in the same year. The Neo Constant Escapement is the latest evolution, incorporating an array of aesthetic and technical advancements. w

£84,700, girard-perregaux.com

Luxury accessories gifts for him

For an elegant, beautifully crafted finishing touch to his outfit, the Garrard Fanfare Symphony Cufflinks radiate outwards from round diamonds. A precious and playful addition to his wardrobe, the cufflinks are inlaid with white mother of pearl and accented with pavé diamonds.

£23,500, garrard.com

Boucheron Quatre Black Ring (Large)

Make a statement with this black and white gold creation from Boucheron’s Quatre collection. The Clou de Paris in black PVD, double Godron and Grosgrain in white gold all enhance the brilliance of the ring. The brand adds: ‘an architectural design and urban style that testify to the avant-garde spirit of Boucheron.’

£5,700, boucheron.com

Tom Ford Crocodile Reversible T Ridge Belt

Tom Ford’s T Ridge belt plays on the styling of the covetable T Icon. As fans of the must-have accessory will know, the belt is built around a sleek and distinctive ‘T’ motif in reference to the designer’s initial; upon the Ridge version, subtle texture is built into the hardware to offer further dimension.

£1,100, harrods.com

Luxury little extra gifts for him

Geoffrey Parker Luxury Poker Chip Set

Bring some extra flair to his next poker night with this handsome Dauphine leather bound attachécase. The case comes equipped with 600 professional clay poker chips, and four decks of ‘Bee’ playing cards in poker game size.

£3,500, harrods.com

Blackeye Gin

The brainchild of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby co-hosts Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne, Blackeye Gin is a new premium spirits brand aiming to make a difference. The gin is infused with botanicals sourced from major rugby-playing nations around the world and boasts a subtle citrus profile with subtle florals. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Blackeye Rugby Fund, which aims to ensure the future of the sport through making it safer for players

£39.95, masterofmalt.com

Luxury experience gifts for him

Rosewood London Cocktail Masterclass at Scarfes Bar

Every cocktail enthusiast needs to know how to shake (or stir) their favourite tipple at home. In this cocktail masterclass for two, the talented mixologists at Scarfes Bar will teach how to make the classics, and some of the signature creations served at Scarfes.

£1,200 for two, rosewoodhotels.com

Silversea Galapagos Expedition Cruise

Silversea offers a San Cristobal Galapagos to San Cristobal Galapagos door-to-door per guest for seven days (20 – 27 April 2024) onboard Silver Origin. The price includes private executive transfers, international flights, hotel, charter flights, food and beverage on board, butler service, shore excursions and expedition gear.

From £12,500, www.silversea.com or call +44(0)-844-251-0837

Remember: the Spear’s ultimate gift guide for him will be updated throughout November and December so check back for more inspiration

Discover more with Spear’s: The most important investment you’ll ever make