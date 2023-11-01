The ultimate luxury festive gift guide for her

Treat the woman in your life to something special this festive season / Image: Jimmy Choo

The festive season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the woman in your life. But once the present-buying panic takes hold, it can be difficult to know where to start, particularly if she is accustomed to the finer things. Fortunately, Spear’s has scoured some of the finest high-end design houses to curate the ultimate gift guide for her. Whether she is a fragrance connoisseur or has a taste for haute joaillerie, she will no doubt be delighted with one of these impeccably crafted creations.

[See also: Sky’s the limit for sustainable diamonds brand creating jewels out of thin air]

Highlights include a striking purple and gold timepiece by Patek Philippe, a complete skincare saviour set by La Prairie and a brilliant diamond bracelet from Boucheron.

Read on to discover the complete gift guide for her. It will be updated throughout November and December, so check back for more inspiration.

Luxury jewellery gifts for her

Garrard Wings Rising Golden Mother of Pearl and Diamond Earrings

The Garrard Wings Rising collection launched in spectacular fashion with a party at the Tower of London. Such a grand venue would threaten to outshine even the most impressive of jewels, but these diamond-encrusted confections from Garrard, the first official Crown Jeweller and creator of iconic jewellery for the Royal Family, more than rise to the occasion. These golden mother of pearl and diamond earrings are crafted in the shape of wings that frame the face.

£20,500, garrard.com

Boucheron Wladimir the Cat Bracelet

The story of Wladimir the cat is one that has captivated jewellery experts for decades. The motif, now synonymous with the glamour of Boucheron, is based on the real-life Wladimir – the pet of Gérard Boucheron, son of house founder and Parisian master jeweller Frédéric Boucheron. Today, Wladimir inspires a number of the most awe-inspiring Boucheron designs, including this bracelet, which features two cat heads with piercing green eyes and tsavorite necklaces. A purr-fect choice for the woman looking for something out-of-the-ordinary.

£‌133,000, boucheron.com

Van Cleef & Arpels, Fleurette Necklace, 5 flowers

Van Cleef & Arpels signature fleurette motif brings seven round diamonds together in a dazzling corolla. The twinkling gems will grace the neck in a way that is effortlessly low-key. For an extra special gift, there is a coordinating ring, earrings and single pendant bracelet which, when worn together, create an impressive keepsake for a truly unforgettable festive season.

£37,000, vancleefarpels.com

Boghossian Kissing Diamond and Sapphire Ring

Made with diamond and sapphire, this striking ring employs the signature ‘kissing’ technique of Boghossian. ‘Two precious gems appear to embrace in a delicate dance, each one chosen to complement and enhance the other’s colour and beauty,’ the jewellery house explains. With such a poetic backstory, it is easy to imagine how this precious present would capture the recipient’s imagination.

POA, boghossianjewels.com

Luxury watch gifts for her

Patek Philippe Calatrava Reference 4997

Patek Philippe expands its range of elegant ladies’ watches with a new version of the self-winding Calatrava Reference 4997 in a striking rose gold and purple. The colourway is festive yet timeless and calls to mind the playfulness and boldness of a woman who wants to stand out from the crowd. The dial base embossed with a concentric waves pattern is coated with more than 50 layers of translucent lacquer, creating a fascinating depth effect.

RRP £30,960, patek.com

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Watch

‘Aesthetics, precision and balance come together in the patented geometry of the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked,’ Audemars Piguet says of this immaculate timepiece. The complex mechanism is visible from both sides of this 37mm white gold watch featuring frosted gold finishing. The hammered effect sets this watch apart from other luxury models on the market.

£86,600, audemarspiguet.com

Luxury fashion gifts for her

Jimmy Choo Alia Pumps

Give the woman in your life her Cinderella moment with these deliciously OTT Alia pumps, which are layered from toe to heel in luxurious Swarovski crystals. Forget rose-tinted galsses – these rose-tinted heels are the ultimate accessory for a festive party and beyond.

£3,700, jimmychoo.com

Judith Leiber Couture ‘Rose American Beauty’ Clutch

The rose has long been a symbol of romance, but a woman used to the finer things in life will be looking for something a little more than a bouquet of flowers. This crystal-covered clutch by Judith Leiber Couture promises to bring a splash of fun to any party outfit this festive season – and beyond. Sculpted from gold-tone brass, this is the ultimate party bag for a girl-about-town. And it’s in red – this season’s hottest colour.

£4,395, net-a-porter.com

Hermès Flores Del Este Scarf

The silk scarf is a timeless gift. And no one does it better than Hermès. For this vibrant creation, the French luxury house enlisted the talents of Antonio Carrau, an artist whose designs were inspired by his upbringing in Punta del Este, in Uruguay. The still life that forms the centrepiece of this particular scarf was created using an autographic collage technique that makes it appear as though the blooms are bursting from their fabric frame. No longer relegated to the wardrobes of elderly female relatives, silk scarves now finish the outfits of the world’s most stylish.

£780, hermes.com

Luxury cosmetics gifts for her

La Prairie Platinum Rare Festive Trio

An essential collection of the bestselling Platinum Rare collection by La Prairie, this premium gift set includes full size versions of the cream (50ml), elixir (30ml) and eye cream (20ml), as well as coveted miniature ‘replicas’ of the life-lotion (10ml) and night elixir (3ml), which aren’t sold separately. The Platinum Rare collection comes packaged in the distinctive sculptural purple vessels that adorn nightstands of UHNWs around the world, making it a perfect choice for any sophisticate who is serious about skincare.

£3,370, harveynichols.com

Santa Maria Novella Gelsomino Eau de Parfum

Whisk her away from the December dreariness with one spritz of the Gelsomino eau de parfum from Santa Maria Novella. This fragrant scent is heady with the notes of the Jasminum sambac flowers which grow in the greenhouse of the Villa Medicea di Castello, in Florence. It embodies floral femininity with a bouquet of pink pepper, geranium and cedarwood. The ‘book’ in which it is presented is completely charming, too.

£‌160, harrods.com

Remember: the Spear’s ultimate gift guide for her will be updated throughout November and December so check back for more inspiration

Discover more with Spear’s: The most important investment you’ll ever make