The best travel companies for HNWs in 2023

The last thing a busy traveller wants is to waste their precious holiday in queues. The endless arrangements that go into the perfect trip eat into time that the average high net worth individual just does not have, but still time spent travelling is valued more highly than almost anything else.

Family trips, solo adventures, groups going away together, these are the things that we work for. Disappointing hotels, crowded airports, officious staff and missing hire cars can put a dent in anyone’s holiday. It is much better to find someone who can make sure everything runs smoothly and efficiently, that all the tiny details are taken care of in advance, so you can concentrate on relaxing, engaging, exploring and discovering.

That is where the companies on the Spear’s Travel Services index come in. Every one of them is set up to make your precious time away delightful in every way, with beautiful hotels and villas in surprising new places, cultural tours to expand the mind and gastronomic excursions to do the same for the palette, or rugged expeditions to test and stretch the body.

Each company will tailor your holiday to your particular requirements within their particular specialism. New to the index this year are classic car touring and events company Aubrey Peck and award-winning South African wildlife tour operator Rhino Africa.

The choice is entirely up to you. They are waiting to amaze you.

