Revealed: the best cities for wealthy remote workers in 2025 — with two new surprises

Auckland, New Zealand – a top destination for executive nomads seeking a blend of business opportunities, coastal lifestyle, and high quality of life, according to the Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025

Several new destinations have entered Savills’ Executive Nomad Index 2025, highlighting emerging destinations for high-earning remote professionals. Among the most surprising additions are Tokyo and Berlin — cities better known as global business and cultural hubs than as lifestyle-driven beach retreats.

Other new entrants this year include Auckland (9th), Crete (15th), and Vancouver (18th). Their inclusion highlights how the landscape for executive nomads — high-earning remote professionals who combine business needs with lifestyle choices — is diversifying. As Kelcie Sellers, associate director at Savills World Research, explained: ‘Markets are creating new strategies to attract digital and executive nomads. Canada and New Zealand, for instance, have revised long-term visitor visas to allow fully remote employment during an individual’s stay.’

Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025 ranks the world’s top cities for wealthy digital nomads, comparing internet speed, quality of life, climate, air connectivity, and prime rents

Dubai still leads

Despite these shifts, Dubai retained its number one ranking for the third year in a row, with Abu Dhabi holding onto second place. Dubai scored highest for its international flight network, while Abu Dhabi led on internet speed. ‘From tax efficiency and high-speed connectivity to lifestyle, safety and ease of doing business, the UAE continues to deliver what today’s mobile professionals are looking for,’ said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency, Middle East, Savills.

Cummings added that year-round sunshine, world-class hospitality, and access to schools and healthcare make the UAE a leading choice for remote-working executives and their families.

Familiar Faces in the Top 10

Elsewhere, the top five saw no changes. Málaga ranked third, Miami fourth, and Lisbon fifth. Palma (6th) and Barcelona (7th) also held onto their positions, cementing the appeal of southern Europe.

In Spain, Málaga’s Mediterranean lifestyle, affordability, and direct international flights are continuing to attract nomadic families. ‘Málaga is incredibly welcoming and easy to adapt to,’ said José Felix Pérez-Peña, executive director Andalucía, Savills Spain. ‘It’s evolving into a vibrant, cosmopolitan city, yet it wants to hold on to its authentic charm and identity.’

Dubai continues to lead the Executive Nomad Index 2025, offering year-round sunshine, world-class amenities, and unmatched connectivity for wealthy remote workers

Portugal’s Lisbon and Algarve remain popular thanks to quality of life, strong connectivity, and affordability. ‘The Algarve combines world-class properties with an ideal work-life balance,’ said Iain Begg, sales director, QP Savills.

What Wealthy Digital Nomads Want

Executive nomads are distinct from younger, solo digital nomads. Typically senior professionals, entrepreneurs, or business founders, they often travel with families and prioritize quality of life factors such as education and healthcare. Connectivity, climate, and high-quality housing are also essential.

Savills reports that prime rents across the 30 locations in the 2025 index rose by an average of 2.9% this year, reflecting strong demand.

Visa access remains another priority. Since Estonia introduced the first digital nomad visa in 2020, 67 countries now offer similar schemes, though growth has slowed. Some locations, such as Bermuda, have even ended their programmes, while others—like Canada and New Zealand—have adapted existing visa routes to attract these mobile professionals.