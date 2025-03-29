Pulitzer Amsterdam: a Dutch master

Amsterdam might just be the ideal European city break. A picturesque city of canals lined with slim 17th-century houses, its invigorating mix of history, culture and pleasure-seeking can be soaked up in a weekend.

Once a byword for stag dos and stoned tourists, Amsterdam is becoming an increasingly luxury escape, with a growing number of five-star hotels springing up along the city’s iconic waterways. Amsterdam also now boasts 31 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Amsterdam’s oldest five-star hotel, The Pulitzer, is designed from four of those Golden Age houses, perched on the edge of the Keizersgracht. Like the city, it’s full of charm – small enough not to feel imposing, intimate without compromising privacy.

Location

The Pulitzer Hotel is within walking distance of many of Amsterdam’s attractions. Anne Frank’s house is a four minute walk while the Van Gogh museum and Rembrandt House are about 30 minutes on foot. Amsterdam’s renowned flower market is just a 20-minute walk away (the hotel does have bikes guests can borrow for those who want to do as the locals do in this cycling-centric city).

Amsterdam is even more accessible from London now the direct Eurostar route has opened, meaning visitors can speed their way through northern Europe from St Pancras and arrive at Amsterdam Centraal, a 10-minute taxi ride to The Pulitzer. It is well worth opting for Eurostar Premier where customers are served a three-course meal overseen by two Michelin-starred chef, Jérémy Chan, and renowned French pastry chef Jessica Préalpato and Natural Wine Connoisseur Honey Spencer and a selection of drinks, including champagne en route.

Pulitzer Garden

Rooms & Suites

The hotel comprises 25 restored Golden Age canal houses converted into a labyrinthine space. There is a range of price points across the 225 Dutch heritage-inspired rooms and suites.

Spear’s stayed in the magnificent Merchant’s Suite as part of the Dutch Masterpiece package, a beautifully appointed three-storey room overlooking the canal, comprising three bedrooms and bathrooms, a study, a dining area and a kitchenette.

Contemporary and modern are beautifully arranged against the parquet flooring

The walls are lined with portraits of long-dead ruff-wearing Dutch folk, while vintage and contemporary treasures have been carefully curated against a backdrop of soft blues and whites. Antique objet d’art sit harmoniously with chairs by Dutch design company Moooi and bespoke lighting by Chelsom.

Tapestries drape the high exposed beams in the master bedroom, where once sugar loaves were stored and it would be almost impossible not to have sweet dreams in this lovely space (screeching parquets on the trees outside notwithstanding). The bathrooms are state-of-the-art, with walk-in showers and Japanese-style toilets. Dreamy Philosykos by Diptyque is the bath and body product of choice.

Additional benefits of the Merchant Suite include a personal concierge, who will assist with tailored recommendations and arrangements, as well as private airport transfers, in-room check-in, packing and unpacking services.

The beautiful main sitting room in the Merchant’s Suite

Dining

The hotel has two dining options: Jansz and the Pulitzer Garden restaurant. The latter is tucked into a bright corner of the ground floor overlooking the courtyard (it opens out onto it in warmer weather) and serves breakfast and light lunches such as crisp caesar salad, crunchy fries, club sandwiches and pasta alongside very good wine. There is counter service or tables.



Jansz (named after 17th-century craftsman Volkert Jansz) is the more formal option, or at least as formal as Amsterdam gets. The restaurant serves modern European cuisine with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

It is a fairly unassuming restaurant with brisk Dutch service but the food is excellent. The lamb was so succulent, it melted off the bone and was a good pairing with sweet beetroot.

The cosy lobby library

The chef even managed to bring half a broccoli – the vegetarian option – to life. Sides included the creamiest mash with a crunchy topping and satisfyingly crispy fries.

The dimly-lit Pulitzer’s Bar is a hip hang out for non-guests as well as those staying there. Choose a seat by the window for a canal view and order an expertly crafted cocktail inspired by a classic muse – so the Botanist owes its heritage to the martini while the Oh! Rosa has its roots in a margarita.

Breakfast is served at Jansz and includes a small buffet breakfast and à la carte eggs menu. The eggs Benedict and Florentine were both excellent.

The counter at Jansz

Experiences

As beautiful as the Merchant’s Suite is, the real joy lies in the Dutch Masterpiece package, which comes fully loaded with experiences.

A highlight was the private tour of the Rembrandt House, once the house where the artist lived and taught a handful of pupils until bankruptcy forced him to move out to less imposing premises.

Spear’s spent a fascinating hour or so being escorted through the empty museum by a knowledgeable and engaging guide who expertly brought the era and Rembrandt to life.

The best way to see Amsterdam is from its life source, the canals. As part of the package, we enjoyed an hour-long private canal tour with knowledgeable Captain Ron in a polished-teak antique saloon boat accompanied by a bottle of champagne and finger sandwiches.

The main ensuite in the Merchant’s Suite

Service

Helpful, courteous and reserved.

Verdict

The Pulitzer Amsterdam combines historic charm with modern luxury, and its central location makes exploring the charming city effortless. For an elevated experience, the Masterpiece Package gives guests VIP treatment and exclusive access to the city’s finest museums.

Details

www.pulitzeramsterdam.com

Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam

Tel +31 (0)20 5235235

Email: info@pulitzeramsterdam.com

Spear’s travelled to Amsterdam with Eurostar Premier

For more information, click here

