A movable feast: Michelin-starred menus on rails

British Pullman Chefs (left to right) Chef Phil Howard, Chef Atul Kochhar, Chef Theo Randall, Chef Andrew Wong / Image: Will Heap

We’ve all heard of chefs going off the rails but a new gastronomic series puts celebrated chefs on track for a unique culinary experience for train-loving epicures.

The four-part Celebrity Chef Dinner Series from British Pullman will feature exclusive menus crafted by some of the UK’s most celebrated Michelin-starred chefs: Andrew Wong, Atul Kochhar, Phil Howard, and Theo Randall. Each chef brings their distinctive style, blending tradition with modern influences to showcase the evolution of British cuisine.

As the train winds through the British countryside, on board the luxury Art Deco British Pullman while enjoying a seasonal five-course tasting menu, complemented by a champagne reception and sommelier-selected fine wines. Each evening include a personal visit from the featured chef, offering guests exclusive insights into their culinary philosophy.

The British Pullman features eight meticulously restored 1920s and 1930s carriages, each with a name and history.

The series opens on 18 April 2025 with Chef Theo Randall, known for his expertise in rustic yet refined Italian cuisine. Randall, who gained acclaim at The River Café. He says his menu ‘will showcase the best seasonal ingredients of spring’.

British Pullman Zena Carriage / Image: Mark Fox

On 22 May, the kitchen will be helmed by Chef Phil Howard, a longstanding figure in the UK’s fine dining scene with over 17 years of two Michelin-starred experience. His cuisine is known for its clean, vibrant, and balanced flavours. Howard remarked. It will be the first time he has cooked on a train, he says.

On 13 June, the focus shifts to regional Chinese cuisine under the guidance of Chef Andrew Wong, who has redefined Chinese fine dining in Britain. Wong, who holds two Michelin stars, seamlessly blends Chinese culinary traditions with British ingredients.

Finally, on 24 October, Chef Atul Kochhar, a pioneer of British Indian cuisine, will bring his signature fusion of Indian flavors and local produce to the train. Kochhar, the first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star, said his menu will blend ‘nostalgia with innovation’.

Craig Moffat, General Manager of British Pullman, said: ‘We are excited to showcase the incredible breadth of British gastronomy through this new chef series. The British Pullman has long been synonymous with fine dining, and this collaboration with some of the country’s most celebrated chefs allows us to bridge our rich heritage with modern culinary innovation.’

The Celebrity Chef Dinner Series will take place on 18 April, 22 May, 13 June, and 24 October 2025. Prices start at £565 per person, which includes a round trip on the British Pullman, a champagne reception, and a five-course menu paired with fine wines. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Belmond.com.