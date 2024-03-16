Coworth Park: a princely favourite where every guest feels like royalty

The light-filled Drawing Room at Coworth Park, the five-star Dorchester Collection hotel in Ascot

Polo, ponies and princes are all part of the magic of Coworth Park, the Dorchester Collection hotel that is also home to the Michelin-starred Woven by Adam Smith. Perhaps most famous as the place where the Duke of Sussex spent the night before his wedding to Meghan Markle, this five-star retreat offers every visitor the royal treatment.

Location

The 18th-century Mansion House looks out on to a vibrant wildflower meadow / Image: The Dorchester Collection

Just 45 minutes from London – and even less from Heathrow – Coworth Park is an ideal weekend getaway for frazzled city-slickers in need of a rural escape, or tourists looking got country charm. It is a short drive away from Ascot train station, making Coworth particularly popular with well-heeled racegoers. During Royal Ascot, which will take place 18-22 June this year, helicopters shuttle hotel guests to the course.

Rooms & Suites

The palatial suites are the epitome of classic elegance and offer stunning views over the grounds / Image: Dorchester Collection

The majority of rooms are located in the Mansion House, which was built in the 18th-century and once belonged to Galen Weston, the British billionaire whose portfolio includes Heal’s, Primark and Fortnum & Mason.

Guest accommodation ranges from the 334 sq ft Superior Rooms to the palatial 1,332 sq ft Premium Suites, complete with their own separate dining area and bar. Furnishings are classical – think four-poster beds, heavy cream drapes and muted colours – with subtle fabric, texture and mural wallcoverings. Some boast a copper bath. The understated scheme serves to highlight the majestic views over the 250-acre estate.

There are further rooms in the cottages and stables – just a short golf buggy drive away – as well as two standalone residences: Dower House and North Lodge.

Dining

Woven by Adam Smith celebrates British ingredients in golden-hued surroundings / Image: Dorchester Collection

Woven by Adam Smith, Coworth Park’s flagship restaurant, opened in 2022 and was awarded a Michelin star less than six months later. The menu is a tribute to British produce – Yorkshire lamb, Cornish turbot, Dover sole – and a great emphasis is placed on the stories behind each ingredient. Creations like the Jellied Devon Eel are unusual enough to spark conversation (it’s delicious) and the warm and attentive staff are on hand to present each course with genuine passion. The setting pays tribute to autumn, Smith’s favourite season, with its blend of sculptural lighting and soft golden hues.

Elsewhere there is The Barn, a rustic, brasserie-style restaurant offering comfort food. On Sundays, its roast is popular with visiting families. Afternoon tea and light bites are served in the Drawing Room, while the ‘Spatisserie’ has healthy snacks for spa-goers.

Amenities

The Spa at Coworth Park is a modern addition to the estate / Image: Dorchester Collection

Housed in a modern addition to the estate, The Spa provides an indoor heated swimming pool, gym and suite of treatment rooms. Germaine de Capuccini, Ishga and Valmont products are employed in the extensive range of facials and massages. There are specialised treatments for pregnancy and cancer care.

Experiences

With its stables, wildflower meadow, lake, rose garden, and more, the estate is large enough to spend a couple of hours exploring on foot. There is also croquet and polo on site. The hotel can arrange picnics to take into the grounds on a sunny afternoon, with the gazebo a particularly romantic setting.

Service

There are endless picturesque moments to discover in the grounds / Image: Dorchester Collection

From the doormen to check-in, the bar to spa, the staff at Coworth Park provide exemplary service with thoughtful attention to detail – a waiter at Woven identified that one of our party was left-handed and proceeded to set the table accordingly for subsequent courses.

The Verdict

A country house hotel with classic five-star service and surroundings that are fit for a prince.

Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7SE

www.dorchestercollection.com,