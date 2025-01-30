Prince Robert of Luxembourg on writing, wine and family

I grew up in Luxembourg, but my father [Prince Charles of Luxembourg] passed away when I was eight. After that, my mother [Joan Dillon, Duchess of Mouchy] decided it would be good for my sister and me to go to school in the UK, where I attended the Catholic boarding school Worth in Sussex.

I didn’t have any particular British roots, so it was culturally and linguistically challenging. I didn’t know how to read or write English at first, just the basics. It was a steep learning curve.

Taking over the family business

When I was 18, I was asked to join the board of the family business, Domaine Clarence Dillon. But, at the time, I was running in the opposite direction – I wanted to be an artist, a traveller. I was more interested in studying philosophy, psychology, creative writing and sculpture. My wife and I wrote screenplays and worked in Los Angeles.

At 23, we were signed by Creative Artists (CAA). It was an exciting time. Steven Spielberg wanted to option one of our scripts. We were lucky to have such opportunities in our twenties. Creative writing is something I’d like to revisit in the future, but for now my creative outlets are tied to my work and the entities that make up the business

Domaine Clarence Dillon is a 100 per cent family business. It began 90 years ago with the acquisition of Château Haut-Brion by my great-great-grandfather, the American financier Clarence Dillon. Back then, it was just one estate. Today, Domaine Clarence Dillon encompasses six different businesses. We have three main estates, a wholesale business, a retail business, and a two-Michelin-star restaurant.

Mixing creativity and business

Over time, I realised that elements of creativity could be integrated into the estates; I always liked the idea of a restaurant. The opportunity arose when we acquired a building in Paris at auction. The building, near the ChampsÉlysées and opposite the Grand Palais, was in terrible shape. It took four years to rebuild it. Originally it was meant to house offices, but when I visited the site, I realised its exceptional potential, so the idea evolved into a restaurant – Le Clarence – and retail space.

Prince Robert of Luxembourg, president of Domaine Clarence Dillon



I personally oversaw every design element, from the furniture to the cutlery. We opened in November 2015, with chef Christophe Pelé having joined in April of that year. His involvement was serendipitous; I’d worked with many three-star chefs before but wanted someone fully dedicated to creating something unique. Pelé brought that soul and dedication. He’s been in the kitchen nearly every day for the past decade, which is rare for a chef of his stature.

Naturally, wine is central to what we do. Our Paris wine list is one of the most extensive in the world.

Family first

My days are a mix of meetings and travel. I’m in Paris now for retail and restaurant reviews. Next week I’ll be in Bordeaux to oversee production and meet our wholesale staff. We have a global team, with people in places including India, China, and Indonesia, ensuring our wines reach even the most remote markets. We’ve been fortunate to create something that resonates globally.

I used to travel even more, but I have scaled back to spend more time with my family. My son has a rare illness, and I’ve prioritised being at home with him and his mother. Life has become more insular, shaped by his needs. Over the next few years I aim to step back from daily operations. After 30 years, it’s time to empower others to take the reins.

As told to Suzanne Elliott

