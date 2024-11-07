Mayfair to welcome Indian luxury hospitality group Oberoi’s first UK hotel

The Oberoi Mayfair will be part of the new South Molton Street development

Mayfair will soon welcome another high-end addition to its luxury landscape with the UK”s first Oberoi hotel slated to open in 2027.

The Oberoi, Mayfair, an utra-luxel boutique hotel, will occupy a 33,000 sq. ft listed building on 40-46 Brook Street, not far from the iconic Claridges.

The building is being restored by Grosvenor and EIH London Investments Ltd as part of the wider South Molton project—a major mixed-use development in London’s West End that will incorporate offices, restaurants, shops and residential. Planning for the South Molton development was secured in 2022, with construction underway since November 2023, aiming for full completion by the end of 2027.

The London outpost represents the beginning of a new chapter for the renowned Indian hospitality group, whose luxury portfolio is expanding globally. As well as its Mayfair opening, the group has properties in India and Egypt, including The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort and The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, set to open.



It’s an exciting time for hotel openings in Mayfair. The Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair in Hanover Square opened in June, housing the first Akira Back restaurant in the UK helmed by the Michelin Star chef of the same name. Set to open in 2025, is the Chancery Rosewood, Mayfair on the site of the former US Embassy in Grosvenor Square. Marriott confirmed the UK’s first St. Regis will open in Mayfair in 2025 at the former Westbury Hotel.

Rachel Dickie, Executive Director of Investment and Development at Grosvenor, said the group was ‘thrilled to have such a fantastic anchor for the project at this early stage of development.’

The Oberoi Group opening underscores the importance of London as a desintition.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said. ‘Our partnership with Grosvenor marks an important milestone in our international growth. London has always been a key market for our guests. We are excited to bring our distinctive hospitality experience to the heart of London. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will not only be a celebration of our brand at a prime location but also an opportunity to showcase our service excellence.’

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of The Oberoi Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, ‘We are delighted to bring the legendary Oberoi hospitality to London, especially in such an iconic location as Mayfair. This project marks a pivotal moment for our brand’s global journey.’

The South Molton development, a collaborative effort between Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK, spans 267,000 sq. ft and includes two office buildings on Brook Street and Davies Street.

Founded in 1934 by Biki’s father, Mohan Singh Oberoi, the Oberoi Group is one of the largest hospitality groups in India, operating 32 luxury hotels and two river cruises in seven countries, primarily under its Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Trident brands. International destinations include Mauritius, Egypt, Morocco and the UAE.