Healthy hedonism at Bodrum’s Maçakizi 

Lounging by the Aegean

Maçakizi (meaning queen of spades) has been at the centre of Turkey’s glamorous beach life for decades, luring the likes of Mick Jagger, Kate Moss and a long list of well-heeled guests. Their new wellness retreat, Maçakizi Reconnects, proves that hedonism and health can go hand in hand on the Turkish Riviera.

Location

Situated less than an hour’s drive from Bodrum airport, Maçakizi overlooks the spectacularly scenic Türkbükü Bay, nestled on the north side of the peninsula. Once a low-key seaside town, Bodrum has become a playground for glamorous jet-setters who flock here for long days in the sun. A series of luxury hotels have been popping up all over the peninsula, including Six Senses and Mandarin Oriental. Maxx Royal Resorts is the latest resort to open in May of this year, including the launch of its flashy beach club, Scorpios. Whispers of a new Bulgari property suggest that Bodrum’s hotel boom isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Rooms & Suites

The 74 rooms are charmingly rustic and purposefully unflashy. Instead, there’s a homely and authentic feel to the patio flooring and neutral colour palette of white and light wood. A comfy reading nook is strategically positioned by a huge window that lets in natural sunlight. Private balconies overlook the Aegean Sea and mountains in the distance, the perfect spot for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Bathrooms are kitted out with Aqua di Parma products and large walk-in rain showers. Opt for one of the Villa Suites to be closer to the waterfront, or an Upper Deck Room for more privacy.

Located a short boat ride away, Villa Maçakizi is a top-tier option for those in search of an added layer of privacy. The 10 brightly decorated rooms and suites all feature sea views, with design by Italian architect Fabrizia Frezza. The palatial villa comes with 24/7 butler service, a top-floor spa, gym and hydrotherapy pool, as well as a private infinity pool.

Dining

Gastronomy is central to the Maçakizi experience, so much so that it was one of the first spots in Turkey to be awarded a Michelin star. The talented Chef Aret Sahakyan heads the kitchen, delivering traditional, family-style cuisine with a contemporary flair. The truffle Manti is a must-try, fluffy dumplings topped with yoghurt and garlic sauce. For an aperitivo, the spicy Watermelon Margarita goes down a treat. As for wine, the staff can recommend local options from a refined list, based on the menu.

The restaurant’s alpine aesthetic is completely unexpected in this hot and sunny part of the world, with its exposed ceiling beams and use of wood, steel and glass. Elegant coffee table books adorn the interior, inviting guests to relax and have a read by the open fireplaces. At breakfast, sunlight pours in beautifully through the floor-to-ceiling windows, casting shadows in all the right places. Breakfast can be savoury or sweet, made up of an assortment of local cheeses, olives, pastries and eggs of your choice. For something traditional, you can’t go wrong with menemen (Turkish-style scrambled eggs).

Just opened is the new restaurant Ayla (named after Maçkazi founder Ayla Emiroglu), best for fresh seafood and light salads doused in olive oil. A trip to Turkey is incomplete without trying Lahmacun – Turkish flatbread sprinkled with minced meat and finely chopped herbs, complete with a squeeze of lemon. The Beach Club also serves cocktails, snacks and fresh seafood throughout the day, such as pan-seared sea bass and pillow-soft pide.

Amenities

Maçkazi’s beach club is legendary. The parties are supposed to be just as iconic, shrouded in an air of glamour and mystery. Comfy sunbeds are positioned right by the water, snapped up by Hollywood A-listers and the jet-set crowd in the summer months. By October, locals and loyal clients in search of quiet respite are huddled in small groups, enjoying endless cups of çay (Turkish tea).

There’s a high-tech, alfresco gym hidden in a jungle of trees. The Nuxe spa is just next door in case you’re in need of a post-workout hammam, which takes place in a glass-fronted room overlooking the Aegean Sea. The Balinese massage includes 60 minutes of pure relaxation, with a good dose of tension relief around the shoulders. Boat trips and watersports can also be arranged, stopping off at secluded bays and hidden beaches.

Experiences

Maçakazi Reconnects is the hotel’s new wellness retreat – but with a boho twist. After all, this is a hotel that’s lauded for its legendary parties and glitzy reputation. How can these two disparate worlds of wellness and hedonism possibly converge?

Designed by Emilie Cresp, a wellness curator, the retreat brings together practitioners from all over the world, including storytellers, masters of movement, tarot card readers and sound healers. It was Cresp’s goal to create a programme that remains on brand, largely inspired by sound, music and the hotel’s bohemian legacy.

The result is a three-day programme of activities, starting with a cleansing ceremony and a group bonding session under the stars. It’s an early start the next day, with sunrise meditation on the pontoon, soundtracked by the lapping waves. You can expect daily movement classes, either yoga or pilates, sound meditation in the evenings, and theatrical singing classes that encourage you to express your emotions. A hearty breakfast is followed by an invigorating morning hike. Afternoons are free to read, rest and relax at the beach club before afternoon practice begins. For the grand finale, there’s a poignant closing ceremony led by the retreat’s shaman.

Service

Service is attentive and hyper-personal, with the staff remembering your coffee order – no matter how niche it is – and preferred style of eggs.

The Verdict

Glamorous and authentic, Maçakizi is a hedonist’s paradise as much a soul-nourishing retreat. There’s so much talk of the hotel being a lifestyle’ – something you can only really understand from being there in person. Their new wellness programme, Maçakizi Reconnects, is a fantastic way to slow down for the weekend and form new bonds in the process.

Address: Göltürkbükü, Narçiçeği Sokak, 48400 Bodrum/Muğla, Türkiye

Website link: www.macakizi.com