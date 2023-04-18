World’s most expensive private jewellery collection set for record-breaking auction

When Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten died last year aged 81 she left behind a collection of precious jewels worth an estimated $150,000,000 (£120,566,00) that are now headed for what is expected to be a landmark sale at auction.

Featuring more than 700 pieces spread over four auction dates, the collection is expected to cause a bidding frenzy that will break the records made by Elizabeth Taylor’s extravagant jewellery collection in 2011.

Christie’s, which is auctioning the jewels, tells Spear’s the collection is ‘off the Richter scale’.

Who was the jewel-adoring Heidi Horten?

A legend in the art world, Heidi Goëss-Horten, along with her husband Helmut Horten, began amassing an art collection in the 1970s that would grow to be worth an estimated $1 billion.

Horten, owner of Germany’s Horten department store chain, died in 1987, leaving his wife with a fortune of her own that she keenly continued spending.

Heidi Goëss-Horten wearing the famous Briolette of India necklace / Image: Heidi Horten Foundation

In 1996, she famously racked up a $22 million bill in a single week at Sotheby’s, placing winning bids on works by artists including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Klee and Francis Bacon.

But art was not Goëss-Horten’s only collecting passion. Indeed, as a 19-year-old bride in 1964 she began her married life with an incredibly important gem gifted to her by 51-year-old Horten, the flawless 31.06ct Wittelsbach blue diamond that had once been part of the Austrian Crown Jewels.

Goëss-Horten went on to sell the wedding jewel to London diamantaire Graff in 2008 for £16.39 million.

A legend in the jewellery world

In jewellery circles, Horten gained mythical status in 2018 after she won one of the most coveted jewels to come to auction in decades: a pearl and diamond pendant that had belonged to French queen Marie Antoinette.

The sale at Sotheby’s had generated fierce bidding but Goëss-Horten beat other collecters with a bid of CHF 36.427 million (£33 million) that made it the most expensive pearl jewel ever sold at auction.

Heidi Horten paid a record £28 million for French Queen Marie Antoinette’s pearl and diamond pendant at Sotheby’s Geneva in 2018 / Image: Getty

Goëss-Horten, who was worth an estimated $3 billion, later wore the pendant in public, attached to a triple strand of pearls, when receiving an order for her services to Austria.

Also an enthusiastic philanthropist, just 10 days before her death in June 2022, Goëss-Horten opened the Heidi Horten Collection gallery in Vienna, to put her art collection on public display.

Following her death – an unexpected passing at her home on Austria’s Lake Wörthersee – it was announced that Goëss-Horten’s entire jewellery collection would be put up for sale, with the proceeds to be donated to the Heidi Horten Foundation, set up in 2020 to support her museum.

There was one exception, however: Marie Antoinette’s pearl remains on loan to the Heidi Horten Collection.

Harry Winston triple strand pearl necklace with 11.5 carat light pink brilliant diamond clasp / Image: Getty

Although whispers of what Goëss-Horten’s jewellery collection might contain beyond this famous purchase had been rampant among other collectors for decades, little was actually known until Christie’s was appointed to handle the sale. The reveal turned out to be far more impressive than anyone might have imagined.

So large is the collection – more than 700 pieces – that it is being split into four sales under the banner The World of Heidi Horten, with the first 400 pieces coming up for auction at a trio of sales at Christie’s Geneva next month.

The highest-value pieces will be sold on 10 May, with the next-most-valuable jewels curated into a second sale on 12 May, and the remaining items open for bids in an online auction running from 3 to 15 May.

A final online sale of the remaining 300 pieces is being planned for November. The jewels have already been touring through Asia, and a portion of the collection will arrive at Christie’s London for viewings between 22 and 27 April.

Heidi Horten’s Bulgari sapphire, emerald and diamond earrings / Image: Christie’s

Expert’s view of the Heidi Horten collection

Henry Bailey, head of the jewellery department at Christie’s in London, describes The World of Heidi Horten sale as being ‘off the Richter scale’ compared to anything he has seen before.

The Christies team had to ‘contain our excitement’ when seeing the collection for the first time to complete the valuation, he says, as the scale and importance of the jewels was so astounding.

A pink pear modified brilliant cut diamond ring of 20.06 carats and 18k white and yellow gold is part of the Heidi Horten collection/ Image: Christie’s

‘What is most striking about this sale is the scale,’ says Bailey. ‘It’s unprecedented, and is set to be the largest single-owner collection of jewellery ever to be sold at auction.’

Christie’s estimates suggest the sale should bring in about $150 million.

Previously only two single-owner jewellery collections have breached the $100 million mark at Christie’s: the 2011 sale of Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels, which achieved $116 million, and the $109 million sale of Indian jewellery and precious objet owned by the Al Thani family in 2019.

Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery collection sold for $116 million in 2011 / Image: Getty

‘It is certainly poised to be a landmark sale,’ affirms Bailey. ‘Even though it was publicly made aware how important [a jewellery collector] she was when she purchased Marie Antoinette’s pearl, nobody quite understood the extent of her collection.’

Unlike her artworks, visited by up to 800 people a day at her museum, the Christie’s sale will be the first time the public has ever been given a glimpse into the entirety of Goëss-Horten’s jewellery collection.

A Bulgari diamond, sapphire and emerald necklace from Heidi Horten’s collection / Image: Christie’s

Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels make up notable pieces

The top lot within The World of Heidi Horten sale is expected to be a white gold and diamond Cartier ring set with the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59ct pigeon-blood Burmese ruby.

The ring previously sold for $30.42 million at Sotheby’s Geneva in 2015 to ‘an anonymous buyer’, and Christie’s expects it to achieve between $15 million to $20 million next month.

Another famous gemstone within the sale is the Briolette of India, a 90.38ct colourless diamond.

Its history can be traced back to the first half of the 12th century, when it was acquired by Eleanor of Aquitaine, the Queen consort of King Louis VII of France, making it the oldest diamond on record. Goëss-Horten bought it from Harry Winston in 1971, set onto a lavish diamond necklace.

Goëss-Horten also bought a triple strand of natural saltwater pearls from Harry Winston, which closes at the nape of the neck with a clasp boasting an 11.15ct cushion-cut fancy light pink diamond.

Bailey expects the pearls to be one of the top lots of the sale, while another of his picks is a 1924 Van Cleef & Arpels Egyptian Revival sautoir set with diamonds, rubies, emeralds and onyx.

A 1924 Van Cleef & Arpels Egyptian Revival sautoir set with diamonds, rubies, emeralds and onyx / Image: Christie’s

‘It reflects the Egyptomania of the early 1920s,’ says Bailey. ‘It is extremely rare; only two were created and nobody knows the whereabouts of the other.’ Goëss-Horten originally bought the necklace from Christie’s in 2018 for CHF 4.33 million (£3.89 million).

The scope of Goëss-Horten’s collection is impressive, ranging from practically priceless historical artefacts to playful pieces that Christie’s expects will be picked up by bidders for around $10,000. But there is one maker that she returned to again and again: Bulgari.

Goëss-Horten is believed to have been one of the top five Bulgari collectors in the world, and this is reflected in the sale with more than 130 signed pieces listed from the luxury Italian fashion house.

Perhaps the most spectacular of these is a brooch in the shape of a comet, set with four important fancy coloured diamonds: a heart-shaped pink, a pear-shaped orange, and blue and yellow marquise-cut diamonds.

This Bulgari diamond brooch is one of the most sought-after pieces in the Heidi Horten collection / Image: Christie’s

‘Individually, these are all top stones, and as a jewel this is extremely exciting,’ points out Bailey.

Goëss-Horten was not a connoisseur that lived by the phrase ‘little and often’. Instead, she was a ravenous curator of jewels, driven by a passion for seeking out the very best examples of historical eras, styles, makers and gemstones.

Her pursuits led to her to privately amass what could well be considered one of the world’s most impressive collections, one that is about to unleash a very public frenzy of bidding.