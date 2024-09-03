Best dentists and orthodontists in 2024

A toothache can dominate the thoughts of even the busiest of HNWs. That dull, interminable, nagging pain gets in the way of work, play, family and everything in life. A good dentist is worth whatever they ask, and the Spear’s index is full of good dentists.

For HNWs, dental and orthodontic care is not merely a medical necessity but a crucial element of their overall lifestyle. Surgery and tooth-filling is not the end of the story, as orthodontists can reshape the inside of your mouth and the placing of your teeth to end all sorts of problems including, but by no means ending with, a crooked smile.

The dentists and orthodontists on the Spear’s Index offer a blend of cutting-edge technology and personalised care that caters to the unique expectations of their elite clientele. These top-tier professionals specialise in delivering bespoke treatments, from state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures and invisible orthodontics to comprehensive dental health management.

Best dentists & orthodontists for high-net-worth individuals: names to know

Jack Mirza – New Addition

Firm: Plowman & Partners

Mirza specialises in reconstructing teeth through procedures such as crowns, implants, fillings, and veneers, replacing, rebuilding and repairing teeth. In addition to general dentistry for the whole family, he provides specialist care for those who need it.

Elisa Facco – Recommended

Firm: Harley Street Dental Clinic

Facco aims to pioneer a new form of dentistry that is bespoke and holistic, using non-invasive testing to tailor treatment plans for each patient. She believes that different parts of the body are interconnected and seeks to bring cutting-edge technology and techniques to the dental industry.

Sameer Patel – Recommended

Firm: Elleven Dental

Dr Patel a face-driven approach to creating aesthetic harmony and balance. He is a certified Invisalign practitioner and a member of the International Team for Implantology.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best dentists & orthodontists for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best dentists & orthodontists for HNW individuals: the complete list

