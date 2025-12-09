Sleep as an investment: why UHNWs should take rest seriously

Treating sleep as an investment: expert tips and luxury bedding insights to boost health, focus and decision‑making for high‑net‑worth individuals // Image: Norvegr

Wealth can bring freedom, comfort and opportunity, but it can also bring stress, long hours and complex responsibilities. For those used to managing demanding schedules, quality sleep is often overlooked. Yet for high-net-worth individuals, rest is not a luxury – it is an investment in focus, decision-making, productivity and long-term health.

A survey of 196 business leaders found that many report poor sleep and believe it impacts leadership performance. Forty‑three per cent said they don’t get enough sleep at least four nights a week; 66 per cent said they’re dissatisfied with how much sleep they get; 55 per cent said sleep quality is poor.

‘Getting restorative sleep is vital for our health and wellbeing,’ explains Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, Sleep Expert at Oak Tree Mobility. ‘Good sleep restores us physically, mentally and emotionally. Without enough of it, fatigue, high blood pressure, weight gain, reduced immunity and poor memory can build up.’

Eiderdown collected by hand from abandoned nests in Svalbard, each piece providing natural insulation for the ducks’ eggs // Image: Norvegr

Dr Lindsay Browning, sleep expert and sleep ambassador at And So To Bed, adds: ‘People with demanding schedules, who work late, travel across time zones or rely on caffeine, often get less than seven hours. This affects memory, decision-making, overall health and increases the risk of heart problems, depression and anxiety.’

Related

For high-net-worth individuals, who frequently carry significant responsibilities and make important decisions, these effects can have a tangible impact on performance.

The right duvet

Choosing the right bedding can make a measurable difference. Norwegian brand Norvegr has taken this to another level, producing hand-crafted eiderdown duvets designed to regulate temperature and maximise comfort. Its duvets come from wild ducks in Svalbard, where the birds live untouched by humans and have thicker, softer plumage to survive the Arctic. Less than 100kg is collected each year, enough for around 100 duvets.

The down naturally adapts to body temperature, keeping sleepers warm in winter and cool in summer, and each duvet is hand-cleaned and restored to last decades. ‘Duvets are often the overlooked key to the sleep puzzle. Norvegr duvets elevate the sleeping environment and improve the quality of restorative sleep by maximising comfort and regulating temperature,’ says CEO Nils Stene. ‘Hold a small ball of eiderdown and it feels weightless yet solid, instantly warm and soft to the touch.’

Eiderdown is uniquely insulating yet breathable, responding to body warmth and maintaining an even temperature throughout the night – essential for uninterrupted restorative sleep.

What sets Norvegr apart is that every customer can have a personalised sleep consultation, ensuring their duvet and pillow are perfectly tailored for them. For example, experts suggest two separate duvets for couples.

‘Using two separate duvets allows partners to adjust for their individual temperature preferences, helping both achieve uninterrupted sleep,’ says Dr Browning.

However, this can feel unpractical. Norvegr works around this through a bespoke dual fill option for partners who prefer not to use separate duvets, allowing each to enjoy their preferred warmth and weight within a single cover.

Mattress and pillow choice

A supportive mattress and bespoke pillow are equally important. ‘A supportive mattress that keeps the spine aligned is essential,’ says Dr Ramlakhan. Medium to firm mattresses are generally best for back support, though lighter individuals may prefer slightly softer options. Pillows should correspond to your sleeping style – lower loft for back sleepers, higher for side sleepers and minimal or none for front sleepers – to ensure proper spinal alignment and reduce pressure points.

Dr Browning adds: ‘Most mattresses need replacing every seven to ten years and the right pillow for your sleeping style is crucial. These simple adjustments can noticeably improve sleep quality and reduce discomfort during the night.’

‘Some research suggests that helping the body shed heat efficiently during sleep may improve deep sleep and heart rate variability, though more evidence is needed. Lighter individuals may prefer slightly softer mattresses, and front sleepers might need minimal or no pillow support,’ notes Dr Browning, highlighting that even small adjustments can improve alignment and comfort.

Creating the right sleep environment

The bedroom itself also plays a critical role. ‘Bedrooms that are too hot or too cold affect sleep quality and make it harder to drift off,’ says Dr Browning. ‘Aim for around 16–20°C. Temperature regulation is one of the most overlooked aspects of sleep but it has a real impact on how restorative your rest is.’

A supportive mattress and the right pillow for your sleeping style are key to spinal alignment and better sleep quality, say sleep experts // Image: Norvegr

Another crucial factor is daylight exposure, particularly in winter. Dr Ramlakhan explains: ‘Sunlight impacts our hypothalamus, which regulates our body clock. Getting out early and starting your morning with natural daylight sends a “wake up” signal to your brain and helps reset your circadian cycle. Try going to bed with your curtain slightly open or consider an alarm that mimics the gradual sunrise in the darker months.’

Twenty minutes of natural daylight soon after waking can support hormone regulation, boost immunity, stabilise mood and energy, and reduce stress.

Practical sleep habits

Dr Ramlakhan also notes sleeping positions: ‘On your back, place a pillow under your knees to ease lower back pressure. On your side, a pillow between your legs improves spinal alignment. Sleeping on your left side can reduce acid reflux and improve breathing. Adjusting your bed to a semi-elevated position can also help with circulation and joint pain.’

For those embracing technology, she adds: ‘Acoustic sleep technology and smart beds can reinforce the brain’s natural cycles, enhancing memory consolidation and overall sleep quality.’

Her five non-negotiables for better sleep:

Don’t skip breakfast

Avoid caffeine after 4pm

Stay well-hydrated

Go to bed early, ideally 9.30–10pm at least three nights a week

Keep technology out of the bedroom

Sleep as a strategic advantage

For those with high-stakes responsibilities, sleep is treated as a performance tool. Bill Gates admitted in a 2023 interview with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen that in his thirties and forties he used to boast of sleeping as little as ‘six hours’ or even less, during conversations about who managed on the least rest – and he thought sleep was ‘laziness and unnecessary’.

He told Rogen and Miller Rogen that everything changed when he started learning about brain health: ‘Now what we know is that to maintain brain health, getting good sleep – even back to your teen years – is super important.’ He has since begun tracking his ‘daily sleep scores’ and treating sleep not as a weakness but as a key factor in long‑term cognitive performance. Sleep in this context becomes not indulgence, but a strategic asset.

For those whose decisions carry weight, sleep is an investment in health, clarity and resilience. ‘Good sleep supports the body, mind and emotional wellbeing,’ says Dr Ramlakhan. ‘Skimping on it undermines health and performance. For people with demanding lives, making sleep a priority is one of the smartest choices you can make.’