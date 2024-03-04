The best luxury Easter eggs money can buy

The luxury Easter Egg offered by Fortnum & Mason

Only the most generous of Easter bunnies would be able to produce one of these luxury Easter eggs, complete with hand-painted designs and indulgent fillings. But really, there is no need to wait until Easter weekend to crack into one of these heavenly treats.

Spear’s has carried out its own Easter egg hunt – tracking down the most lavish (and delicious) Easter selections available. As well as the traditional chocolate egg, which comes in all shapes and sizes, there are also hand-iced biscuits and hampers overflowing with springtime delicacies.

The only eggs more spectacular than the luxury Easter eggs selected below? Fabergés, of course.

The best luxury Easter eggs

Hotel Chocolat, Abundantly Easter Hamper, £150

The abundance of the Twelve Days of Christmas pales in comparison to the festive maths of this Easter hamper from Hotel Chocolat: 50 chocolate bunnies, a dozen chocolate quail eggs and two extra-thick chocolate eggs… and that’s just to start. Totally 14 pieces, the Abundantly Easter Hamper brings together some of the brand’s best-loved seasonal creations. There is plenty to gift – or to enjoy alone.

hotelchocolat.com

Cutter & Squidge, Chocolate Easter Egg Trio, £69.99

What’s better than one luxury Easter egg? Three. Comprising a ‘billionaire filled Easter egg’, ‘strawberry eat-on mess Easter egg’ and ‘vegan cookie Easter egg’, this trio of mouth-watering chocolate creations is handmade in London and sustainably sourced. Caramel ganache, vanilla crumb or vegan honeycomb, every sweet tooth is catered for by Cutter & Squidge.

cutterandsquidge.com

Harvey Nichols, Happy Easter Hamper, £275

Sweet and savoury combine to create a celebration of flavours in this Harvey Nichols Easter hamper. Buttery cheese straws, lemon shortbread biscuits and white chocolate-coated strawberries are just some of the indulgences in this seasonal bundle. The crowning moment? A bottle of champagne to toast to the long weekend.

harveynichols.com

Biscuiteers, Easter Egg Hunt Collection, £49.95

These candy-coloured biscuits by Biscuiteers provide a high-end alternative to classic chocolate eggs. The Easter Egg Hunt Luxe collection includes all the elements of an Easter garden party, reimagined as irresistible lemon biscuits. Butterflies, bunnies, flowers and wheelbarrows galore!

biscuiteers.com

Fortnum & Mason, Hand-Painted Bunny Easter Egg, £150

Crafted exclusively for Fortnum & Mason’s by master chocolatiers in Wales, this exceptional Hand-Painted Bunny Easter Egg looks like it has hopped straight out of a storybook. Crafted from milk and white chocolate, this Easter confection is pretty enough to stand in for a centrepiece.

fortnumandmason.com

Harrods, Springtime Belgian Chocolate Selection, £140

There will be no fighting over favourites with this Springtime Belgian Selection, featuring a selection of Harrods’ finest chocolates. From biscoff and peanut butter to delightful dark and milk chocolate, all made in Belgium by the same family business that has supplied Harrods since 1992.

harrods.com