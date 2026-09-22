Shepherd Mayfair unveils interiors of new restaurant Fayre

The interiors of Fayre are based on the proportions, materiality and refinement of Mayfair’s mansions, its owners have said. Credit: The Shepherd Mayfair

Mayfair’s latest culinary addition ‘Fayre’ has given a first glimpse of its interiors, ahead the restaurant’s opening in October.

The restaurant, within the Shepherd Mayfair hotel, will become Mayfair’s newest restaurant when it opens next month at 2 Stanhope Row, in the Shepherd Market area.

Mayfair’s development boom has seen a number of new restaurants open in the area in recent months, including MA/NA, part of the Thesleff Group.

[See also: Best restaurants in Mayfair]

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The hotel is jointly owned by private equity firms Bain Capital and Orka Investments, who purchased the site in 2021, and occupies the site of Mayfair’s oldest house ‘The Cottage’, which dates back to 1618. Orka Investments, also own 16 residencies at 36 & 37 Hertford Street.

The 62-cover restaurant takes its cues from the historic May Fair that once occupied the surrounding fields // Image: The Shepherd Mayfair

The hotel has shared the first photos of its restaurant ‘Fayre’, adding that the design of the 62-cover restaurant was inspired by the ‘May Fair that once occupied the surrounding fields’ – a fifteen-day celebration that took place between 1686 and 1764.

This takes the form of wall coverings in the restaurant by the artist Adam Ellis, which depict scenes of livestock markets, performers and games of chance, as well as architecture and interiors that the hotel said are based on ‘the proportions, materiality and refinement of Mayfair’s mansions.

The theatrical wall coverings by urban artist Adam Ellis depict scenes of livestock markets, performers and games of chance // Image: The Shepherd Mayfair

In October 2025, Spear’s exclusively reported on research that Mayfair is in the midst of a regeneration and development boom worth £4 billion, including more than £100 million of investment into ‘the public realm’.

[See also: Mayfair ‘back to the top of the Monopoly board’ as £4 billion makeover gathers momentum]

Major developments in Mayfair include 1 Mayfair, which has a gross development value of £2 billion, and the Reuben Brothers’ £1 billion redevelopment of a collection of major real estate assets that has been coined ‘the Piccadilly Estate’.

The Shepherd Market area, where the Shepherd Mayfair is based, is also adjacent to the private members’ club 5 Hertford Street, and will be the site of a new ‘pedestrian priority’ public square – also led by the Reuben Brothers – with new English York stone paving, tree planting, public seating and improved street lighting.

[See also: London’s best private members’ clubs: the definitive list]

Inspired by the great neighbourhood dining rooms of London, the menu celebrates seasonal British produce // Image: The Shepherd Mayfair

‘Fayre’, the Shepherd Mayfair’s new restaurant, will have a menu of seasonal British produce alongside European classics, with dishes including lobster and prawn brioche rolls, braised beef short rib croquettes, citrus-cured trout and beef Wellington pithivier.

The restaurant will also have a signature ‘Puddings by the Glass’ series, which will begin with a strawberry and Champagne trifle, with a new creation introduced each week.

[See also: Bonheur by Matt Abé offers an ingredient-led approach to modern French dining in Mayfair]

Mayfair is in the midst of a regeneration and development boom worth £4 billion // Image: The Shepherd Mayfair

The Shepherd Mayfair added that the hotel has references to prominent figures associated with the area, such as Desmond Sautter, Lord Sandwich and Tiddy Doll, alongside Braille and Morse details referencing the area’s wartime intelligence history.