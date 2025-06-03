Barefoot bliss at the Maldives’ Kuda Villingili Resort

An aerial view of Kuda Villingili Resort

The Maldives, where the water can never be too clear nor the sand too white, has long been the go-to destination for peace- and sunseekers.

Tourists are so numerous in this small island nation that visitor numbers more than triple its resident population of just over 500,000. Yet despite the influx of travellers from around the world, it’s still possible to discover the once-in-a-lifetime holiday experiences this country of 1,000 islands is renowned for.

Among the country’s gems is the Kuda Villingili Resort, which opened in 2021. Based on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili Resort offers a blend of tranquillity and excitement – just the right ingredients for the perfect getaway in paradise.

Location

Kuda Villingili is situated a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Lucky travellers may even spot a few pods of dolphins on the way, and the crew are only too happy to cut the engines for a while to watch them gliding along the surface. Certainly beats an Uber down the M4. On arrival at the resort, guests are welcomed at the jetty by staff who set a precedent for the impeccable service they will receive during their stay.

Jet ski tours can be booked through the hotel

The resort itself is spread across the island it inhabits. As far as the eye can see, only one other island is visible. Despite its Castaway vibes, people are attracted to Kuda Villingili’s shores by its proximity to Chicken’s Break, a world-renowned surf point recognised for its long left barrels. Expect to see both local and resort boats anchored nearby and a surf school in action most days.

Rooms and Suites

There are 75 villas including 36 overwater villas, while the remaining 39 comprise beachside villas and residences.

The most exclusive and luxurious accommodation on offer is the three-bedroom beachside retreat with a private pool. Starting from $4,000 a night, this residence sleeps up to nine people and occupies two floors, with three en-suite bathrooms, a beautiful master bedroom, a living space complete with a fully-furnished kitchen and dining room, and a staggering infinity pool.

A three bedroom beach retreat with a private pool

The overwater villas offer expansive views into the shallow lagoon from the bedroom-living room and bathroom. They come complete with infinity pools which are angled to provide complete privacy from neighbouring villas. The interiors are kept neutral with wave-patterned rugs and accents of blue to bring the aquatic surroundings indoors, and the outside deck is complete with a swing, a traditional aspect of a Maldivian home. Steps into the ocean offer direct access to the coral nursery planted nearby, and it is not uncommon to see reef sharks and a host of colourful fish drift by.

The beach villas are spread across the east and west beaches which are orientated to offer an uninterrupted,180-degree view of the sunrise or sunset. Spear’s stayed in a sunrise beach villa, and this writer was treated to a spectacular show of pinks, oranges and purples early in the morning. I was joined by a heron and a baby reef shark who I am sure were enjoying the show too. The bathrooms are spectacular – wallow in the luxurious baths or enjoy a private outdoor shower area (just in case the the second indoor shower isn’t enough).

The interiors of the villas are designed to best capture the view, with the furniture flowing in the direction of floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto the terrace and the beach beyond. The bushy mangroves that flank the private beach area ensure privacy and suppress noise from other villas along the curving beach. Light-coloured woods and marble with a touch of dusty orange make a serene living space which doesn’t detract from the beachfront view.

Dining

Dining plays a huge part of life on the island and with seven unique restaurants, there is plenty to choose from.

The day begins in The Restaurant, with a full-service breakfast buffet complete with Maldivian delicacies such as Mas huni, and an array of yoghurts, cheeses, cereals, cold meats and hot dishes, from hash browns and noodles to curries and made-to-order pancakes. A must-try for breakfast is a sample of the fabulous fruits on offer, most of which are grown on the island or sourced locally.

There are several dining options across the island

Three restaurants, Med, East and Spice, offer a range of cuisines, from Middle Eastern and Indian to Thai, Chinese and Mediterranean. Each restaurant changes its menu after lunch to offer a different cuisine in the evening, so there is nothing stopping guests from going to the same place twice. Food can be enjoyed by the pool.

The Restaurant opens again in the evening where it splits into three: Ocean, offering seafood Fire, an American steakhouse, and Earth, an Asian-inspired menu serving organic food. Every Friday, Kuda Villingili hosts a Maldivian buffet-style dinner with lively traditional music and dance, a Spear’s favourite. Mar-Umi is the resort’s last restaurant which offers Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, complete with its own Teppanyaki experience.

Enjoy a sunset dinner

There are three bars, including The Bar, in the centre of the island, and an exclusive whiskey and cigar lounge; Raalhu bar is a short cycle along the coast towards the wave point, where guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails while waiting for the sunset, accompanied by the gentle whispering of breaking waves.

Experiences

As a self-contained resort, everything is on the doorstep, and guests can enjoy as much or as little as they like.

While the children are watched over by nannies at Kuda Fiyo (‘little chickens’) kids’ club, the adults can make the most of the island’s extensive grounds and play tennis, padel, volleyball or futsal on the courts available. The sunrise pavilion hosts yoga, while the state-of-the-art gym is open to those who want to continue their programmes, or book a personal fitness or HIIT session with a dedicated trainer.

The hotel can arrange sunset cruises where you are likely to spot a pod of dolphins

Naturally, Kuda Villingili offers a wide range of water-related activities, from gentle dips in the 150-metre communal pool and stints in the jacuzzi, to trips in a canoe or on a paddle board and thrilling rides across the waves on a jet ski or aqua tube. Watersport activities are provided by a third-party provider MSTS, who are resident on the island.

With such an array of experiences on offer, it is hard to leave the island, but it is worth booking the resort’s cruises and excursions. The sunset dolphin cruise, which takes place on a traditional dohni vessel, is an absolute must-do, not just for the incredible sunset but for the hundreds of dolphins you are likely to encounter. The Kaafu Atoll is bursting with wildlife; a dive or snorkelling to see sharks, turtles, corals, clams and a host of reef fish is highly recommended. MSTS also offers trips to the local manta point, where rays are known to pass on their migratory journeys through the Indian Ocean.

There is an abundance of wildlife under the crystal clear waters

To wind down, guests can head to the library and clubhouse or take a trip to the spa, which is located on a small island accessible by a short wooden slatted bridge. The spa boasts eight overwater private treatment villas and offers both traditional aromatherapy and massage treatments alongside South-Asian specialities. Leave enveloped with the heady scent of orange blossom or jasmine-infused oils on the skin and replenished by the home-brewed ginger tea, which is particularly refreshing after a long day in the sun.

Service

Service is available 24/7 and is continuously outstanding. Each villa and residence is serviced by a butler who is contactable via WhatsApp to arrange anything, from morning pick-ups to breakfast by buggy, to organising trips off-island and taking crispy redheaded journalists to the medical centre for some calamine lotion. Indeed, the staff were always so attentive, proactive and pre-emptive, negating the need to think or worry about any logistics. It was a joy to get to know them.

A signature cocktail at The Bar

Verdict

There is something for everyone at Kuda Villingili, whether that is doing absolutely nothing except swim in the sea or packing as much into each day as possible. The beauty of the resort lies in its total willingness for the guest to take the lead, with everything falling into place thereafter.

Details