Best high-end florists in 2024

High-end florists can raise an occasion to another level by providing beautiful, tastefully selected blooms – often at scale. They may also go the extra mile to design arrangements, even matching them to a client’s personality or specific requirements.

Whether enhancing the ambience of a private residence, curating bespoke floral installations for lavish parties, or crafting elegant bouquets for intimate gatherings, top florists these elite floral designers understand the importance of personalisation, creativity, and sourcing only the most exquisite blooms.

Many of the florists on our index will also help with the decoration of hotels, branding and corporate entertainment and hospitality. Some run their own schools.

Best florists: names to know

Berenice Rogombe – New Addition

Firm: McQueens Flowers

A new addition to the list, Berenice Rogombe is the CEO of world-renowned McQueens Flowers, which provides flowers for high-end weddings, big-name hotels and major events including the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. The focus is on vibrant, life-affirming blooms. Any fans are also in luck: McQueens Flowers runs floristry classes for budding talents.

Nikki Tibbles – Top Recommended

Firm: Wild At Heart

Every well-versed shopper will recognise Nikki Tibbles’ flowers outside the Liberty London store. Abandoning an advertising career in the early 1990s, Tibbles’ floral success with Wild At Heart began inside her Turquoise Island shop in Notting Hill, and she has since expanded with an additional flagship shop in Mayfair.

Shane Connolly – Top Recommended

Firm: Shane Connolly & Co.

Shane Connolly was catapulted into the spotlight after supplying and designing the flowers for the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales (the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) in 2011, and continues to obsess over the fundamentals of conscientious floral design. ‘Seasonality is really important to me,’ he says. ‘When you cook, you want fresh, original, seasonal ingredients. Why should you want anything less from your flowers?’

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the top florists for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best florists for HNW individuals: the complete list

Find out more

