Aman brings stealth wealth home with launch of Aman Interiors

The Migumi Chair and Migumi Table from the Aman Interiors partnership with Kengo Kuma / Image: Aman

Fans of the Aman hotel chain’s distinctive brand of quiet luxury now have the chance to take it home. Aman Interiors launched this week at Design Miami, introducing jet-set aesthetes to its made-to-order furniture collections and interior design service.

‘Design and architecture, including furniture design, have long been true passions of mine, and it was Aman’s elevated design aesthetic which first drew me to the brand as a guest,’ said Vlad Doronin, who bought the brand for $358 million in 2013 and now serves as chairman, owner and CEO.

‘I am delighted that we can bring the next phase of the Aman lifestyle to our clients with the creation of Aman Interiors. This multi-faceted business will provide direct access to an interior design team which is fully immersed into the world of Aman, both to facilitate the seamless furnishing of Aman Residences and Aman Hotels, as well as to bring bespoke furniture designs to the market which have been created through the lens of the Aman experience.’

The Dvaya Bench from the Aman Foundations Collection of furniture / Image: Aman

Aman Interiors x Kengo Kuma

The highlight of the Aman Interiors unveiling at Design Miami was the launch of Migumi, a furniture collaboration with Kengo Kuma. It is the first in a series of partnerships with design and architecture greats.

Japanese architect Kuma is a frequent Aman collaborator and is behind Aman Miami Beach Residences, a hotel and branded residences development which will become the hotel chain’s fourth US destination when it opens in 2026.

Kuma has created a signature table and chair set which is ‘inspired by the fusion of sunlight and wood he witnessed in Miami’. As the sunlight changes throughout the day, the shadows cast from the table and chairs shift too, creating ‘shadows which form a dance of light and dark’.

The Ekam Lounge Chair from the Foundations Collection / Image: Aman

Aman Interiors also offers The Foundations Collection, which will be available to purchase from early 2024 with prices available upon request. This core range of furniture draws inspiration from Aman destinations across the globe. Standouts include the Ekam Lounge Chair and the Dvaya Bench which, the brand says, ‘embodies duality through its thoughtful design where contrast and equilibrium coalesce’.

The second strand of Aman Interiors is an interior design service, which will be offered to owners of Aman Branded Residences.

