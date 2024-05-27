Global leaders in education gather to toast success of Spear’s Schools Index 2024

Edwin Smith, editor-in-chief of Spear's, and Matthew Goldie-Scot, managing director of Thuso

Leaders from some of the best private schools in the world were invited to toast the launch of the Spear’s Schools Index 2024.

Guests including representatives from schools in Chile, Monaco and Hong Kong, as well as British institutions, gathered at The Savoy for a lively evening of drinks, canapés and insightful discussions on the trends and topics shaping global education.

Since its launch in 2020, the Spear’s Schools Index has garnered growing recognition in a range of national and international media, and an established reputation as a definitive index of the world’s 100 leading private schools.



The index was conceived as a key resource for international families and advisors to (U)HNW individuals and family offices, for those supporting relocation to major international cities, and for researchers and journalists seeking insight into the world’s leading schools.

Guests representing some of the world’s leading private schools gathered to celebrate at The Savoy

In light of this, Spear’s worked closely with the expert team at Thuso, led by managing director Matthew Goldie-Scot, to refine the methodology underpinning the index, and to convene an expert panel of leading international educationalists to contribute their knowledge and insight to the research and selection process. Among their number was Rudolf Eliott Lockhart, CEO of the Independent Schools Association, Grace Moody-Stuart, director of the Good Schools Guide Education Consultants, as well as leading experts and tutors working across all corners of the world.



Speaking on the night, Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith acknowledged the difficulty in selecting the schools featured in the index and the invaluable role played by the team at Thuso.



‘Competition to be named among the Top 100 is intense,’ Smith said. ‘And selecting just 100 schools from the thousands of excellent ones around the world is no easy task. So I was delighted when we struck an agreement to partner with our friends at the strategic consultancy Thuso. Managing director Matthew Goldie-Scot and his colleagues are experts in education, with deep knowledge and a network of contacts that stretches around the globe.



‘The input and insight of all our partners shaped the final selection of 100 and also fed into the deeper, richer, more detailed profiles of the schools on spears500.com. From our analytics we know that this year’s index has attracted a record number of readers, which has underscored to me that no matter whether it’s wealth management, legal advice, property or indeed schools – our readers always want the very, very best.’