View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Private Schools
May 27, 2024

Global leaders in education gather to toast success of Spear’s Schools Index 2024

Representatives from the world's leading schools gathered to toast their success

By Spear's

Edwin Smith, editor-in-chief of Spear's, and Matthew Goldie-Scot, managing director of Thuso

Leaders from some of the best private schools in the world were invited to toast the launch of the Spear’s Schools Index 2024. 

Guests including representatives from schools in Chile, Monaco and Hong Kong, as well as British institutions, gathered at The Savoy for a lively evening of drinks, canapés and insightful discussions on the trends and topics shaping global education. 

[See also: Introducing the Spear’s Schools Index 2024]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Since its launch in 2020, the Spear’s Schools Index has garnered growing recognition in a range of national and international media, and an established reputation as a definitive index of the world’s 100 leading private schools.

The index was conceived as a key resource for international families and advisors to (U)HNW individuals and family offices, for those supporting relocation to major international cities, and for researchers and journalists seeking insight into the world’s leading schools.

Guests representing some of the world’s leading private schools gathered to celebrate at The Savoy

In light of this, Spear’s worked closely with the expert team at Thuso, led by managing director Matthew Goldie-Scot, to refine the methodology underpinning the index, and to convene an expert panel of leading international educationalists to contribute their knowledge and insight to the research and selection process. Among their number was Rudolf Eliott Lockhart, CEO of the Independent Schools Association, Grace Moody-Stuart, director of the Good Schools Guide Education Consultants, as well as leading experts and tutors working across all corners of the world.

Speaking on the night, Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith acknowledged the difficulty in selecting the schools featured in the index and the invaluable role played by the team at Thuso.

‘Competition to be named among the Top 100 is intense,’ Smith said. ‘And selecting just 100 schools from the thousands of excellent ones around the world is no easy task. So I was delighted when we struck an agreement to partner with our friends at the strategic consultancy Thuso. Managing director Matthew Goldie-Scot and his colleagues are experts in education, with deep knowledge and a network of contacts that stretches around the globe.

‘The input and insight of all our partners shaped the final selection of 100 and also fed into the deeper, richer, more detailed profiles of the schools on spears500.com. From our analytics we know that this year’s index has attracted a record number of readers, which has underscored to me that no matter whether it’s wealth management, legal advice, property or indeed schools – our readers always want the very, very best.’

Content from our partners
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Stoneweg, Icona, and CBH Strengthen Partnership with Cromwell Acquisition, Adding €4 Billion AUM to Stoneweg
Why investors should consider investing in nature
Why investors should consider investing in nature
HSBC Global Private Banking: Revisiting your wealth plan as uncertainty abounds
HSBC Global Private Banking: Revisiting your wealth plan as uncertainty abounds

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor