When a busy CEO is abroad, CENTRED Wellness takes the stress away 

Putting together an itinerary for a business trip can be time consuming and stressful. With a colourful array of cultural activities and hidden relaxation spots found off the beaten tourist track, CENTRED Wellness’s innovative platform can help you (and the rest of your company) to relax when away on business

Readers of the Spear’s can gain free and exclusive access to CENTRED and their travel wellness concierge using the invite code SPEARS at www.centred-wellness.com/app, and can download CENTRED’s iPhone app here.

For any FTSE 100 CEO, life in the boardroom and on business trips can be all consuming – a tireless tailspin of client meetings and pressurised deals that get the job done but wear down mental wellbeing. Travelling for business is often rewarding and exciting, but organising hotels and activities can cause unnecessary stress for time-pressed CEOs and entrepreneurs.

CENTRED Wellness, an invite-only wellbeing concierge service, aims to take the stress out of planning these trips. It does this by placing some of the finest wellness retreats and relaxation spots a destination has to offer at an executive’s fingertips – removing any hassle when working out where to stay and where to unwind after a busy day.

The team behind CENTRED has collectively visited over 180 destinations globally – with the platform covering an amazing 900 cities across the globe. They’ve diarised their travel experiences of the best hotels, restaurants and a range of wellness activities for the benefit of the platform’s users – including yoga retreats, HIIT workouts on the beach and fitness bootcamps, in locations stretching from Hawaii to rural France.

Given the personal friendships and trust the team has with hoteliers, restaurateurs, and gym-owners across the globe, many of the platform’s best excursions and resting spots will only ever appear on CENTRED. Many travel suppliers have faced a tough time during the pandemic, and CENTRED aims to spotlight the best activities they offer without taking a cut of their profits or charging onboarding fees. It’s a new way of doing business in the travel industry: CENTRED allows its members to start a relationship with lifestyle brands they’ll love and cherish, and by taking care of suppliers, the platform gives its users an unrivalled experience.

With an unbeatable selection of retreats and activities that can each be booked at the click of a button, CENTRED Wellness can take the stress away when travelling at the last minute.

So, how can a busy CEO use its wellness concierge to plan a relaxing travel itinerary amid the bustle of a business trip?

Getting through the airport

Upon arrival at the airport, CENTRED’s travel-friendly features make navigating security a breezy experience. With a HIPAA compliant digital wallet that’s recognised across the globe, CENTRED allows users to keep track of all of their health and medical records, including vaccination passes, in one convenient and secure database, which can easily be retrieved when needed. These features will allow businesspeople to travel with confidence to any international conference for work, knowing they have proof of their COVID vaccination status whenever they need it.

All your health needs abroad, covered

Other health concerns are easily allayed by CENTRED’s world-leading telemedical services – which can connect executives to globally-minded and personable healthcare practitioners in a matter of minutes. Using the service can allow a CEO to have a quick doctor’s appointment from a hotel room and help them locate a local pharmacy to quickly refill a prescription.

Where to stay and where to go

UHNW families and entrepreneurs frequently need to travel without any prior notice, and as such, once they’re at their destination, finding a comfortable and restful hotel can, paradoxically, sometimes be cause for further stress. CENTRED’s recommendations can be booked at only a minute’s notice through the platform, while CENTRED’s signature wellness concierge can pinpoint the best nearby wellness facilities to further unwind.

For inspiration and top tips to use CENTRED’s features, look no further than members of its own team. Sarah Gallo, who co-founded the company, has visited 116 countries and all seven continents, and has documented her own experiences of travelling using Instagram, where she is known as ‘The Five Foot Traveler’. As part of her travels, she’s jumped off the world’s highest bungy in Macau, dived in the Maldives, road-tripped through Mongolia and viewed the Northern Lights in Lapland.

All members of the CENTRED team are passionate about travel, and enjoy visiting places off the beaten track, which has helped to curate a unique selection of activities with a personal touch.

Email eric@centred-wellness.com to find out more about how CENTRED can be included in corporate wellbeing programmes, or to see how you can plan your own personalised trip with its wellness concierge.

How to impress a client abroad

CENTRED’s selection of restaurants provides an enviable culinary tour of a new city, fit for any client lunch when a CEO needs to impress. Travellers are even able to meet a friendly network of local business owners and restaurants who have made personal friendships with the CENTRED team. These connections have been built up over the past two decades by Brian Chappon, CENTRED’s founder.

‘I have been a nomad for most of my career… I just remembered places and contacts, had relationships there,’ Chappon says of the local people and businesses he’s befriended on his own travels. Behind a delicious plate of dim sum in Hong Kong, or a relaxed lunch in a European bistro, lies an individual friendship with one of CENTRED’s team.

Share the joy of CENTRED with the whole company

One of the best perks for CEOs is the ability to pass on their experience to others when using the platform. Chappon says the platform can easily be made part of corporate wellbeing programmes, with group subscriptions that allow all to take advantage of its perks.

Whether near your office or further afield, CENTRED’s easy-to-use and intuitive wellness concierge is one simple way to improve wellbeing and spread the joy of travelling to the whole company.

Spear’s readers can sign up to CENTRED using its iPhone app, while CEOs can email eric@centred-wellness.com to find out how CENTRED can be included in corporate wellbeing programmes so all can enjoy the platform’s travel-friendly features.