Is this $4 million hospitality package the most exclusive in World Cup history?

World Cup tickets draw interest from a global fanbase // Image: RawPixel

A luxury concierge company is offering its members the chance to step onto the pitch during the trophy ceremony at the end of the FIFA World Cup final as part of a $4 million hospitality package that is said to put ‘access’ before ‘status’.

Never before has an opportunity such as this been offered at a World Cup final, claims Knightsbridge Circle, a luxury lifestyle and travel concierge company that is offering its members access to the package.

The $4 million ticket price offers access to the pitch during the trophy ceremony, which takes place on 19 July – an opportunity that is normally only accessible to players, FIFA officials, heads of state and event sponsors. The six-figure fee is for six places, all of whom will also have access to front-row seats on the halfway line at the final.

The 2026 World Cup is taking place across North America, in Mexico, Canada and the United States, with the final set to take place in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

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Private lunches with former England footballer and football pundit Gary Lineker can also be arranged for Knightsbridge Circle’s members, alongside other former players.

Private jet transfers to New York, Mexico City, Vancouver and other 2026 World Cup host cities can be organised by Knightsbridge Circle. Five-star hotel stays can also be arranged by the concierge service, which has around 90 members.

Hospitality tickets are still available via the FIFA website. Access to the Trophy Lounge at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium costs $35,000 per person, in an offer that includes sideline seating and access to a private lounge, as well as food and drink.

FIFA has drawn criticism from fans for the cost of tickets to this summer’s tournament. Prices for tickets to the final were listed on FIFA’s resale platform from $2,030 on 9 June. Tickets sold in the original release used dynamic, demand-based pricing, which led to matches featuring popular countries being especially expensive.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the commercialisation of the World Cup at a press conference on Wednesday.

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‘If you sell it at a lower price point,’ said Infantino, ‘in this particular market it would have gone, which is perfectly legal in this country … in secondary markets at much, much, much higher prices and where would the money go then? Well, to those who organise secondary markets or black market activities and not to football.’

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a free World Cup final watch party in Manhattan’s Central Park on 19 July, which is set to host 50,000 people.

Mamdani has previously criticised the high prices of World Cup tickets.

‘I have long been quite troubled by how the supposed stewards of the game have opted for profit time and time again at the expense of the people that love this game,’ the New York mayor told the Guardian in September.

Knightsbridge Circle is a concierge firm serving UHNW individuals, which describes itself as an extension of a wealthy individual’s personal office. Its membership numbers are limited and each of the company’s personal managers works with a maximum of four clients. It offers services to clients across the world through its offices in London, the US, Dubai and Europe.