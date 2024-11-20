Thought Machine founder Paul Taylor wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Association with Unforgettable Travel Company

Paul Taylor, the visionary behind fintech company Thought Machine, was named Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Association with Unforgettable Travel Company at the Spear’s Awards 2024.

Taylor was recognised for his position as one of the UK’s most influential tech entrepreneurs, having built a career defined by innovation and transformative leadership. A former Googler, Taylor helmed the company’s speech-to-text division, where his team developed cutting-edge technology that outperformed competitors like Apple’s Siri in accuracy and functionality. This success laid the groundwork for Taylor’s transition from tech pioneer to fintech trailblazer.

In his acceptance speech at the awards at Raffles London at The Owo on Tuesday night, Taylor told those with an idea to persevere and ignore those who tell them it’s impossible (although he did add that sometimes the best thing to do was ‘give up’).

Thought Machine: A fintech unicorn

In 2014, Taylor founded Thought Machine, a cloud-native core banking platform designed to revolutionise the global financial services industry. Under his leadership, the company has forged partnerships with some of the world’s largest banks, including J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Banking Group, and Standard Chartered. These collaborations highlight the platform’s transformative potential in enabling banks to modernise their core systems, improve efficiency, and embrace digital-first strategies.

Paul Taylor receiving his Spear’s Award / Image: Aidan Synnott

Thought Machine’s innovative Vault platform allows financial institutions to migrate from legacy systems to modern, scalable cloud-based infrastructure. This unique proposition has cemented the company’s position as a leader in fintech, culminating in a valuation of £2.7 billion in 2022.

Introducing Taylor at the Spear’s Awards 2024 in Association with ADGM, Editor-in-Chief Edwin Smith said: ‘Now, as it eyes an IPO, the company is of special interest to us at Spear’s not only because it is a UK unicorn, but also because its cloud technology is already changing the way that some of the world’s largest banks operate.’

A visionary for UK Tech

Beyond his entrepreneurial success, Taylor is a symbol of the UK’s potential as a global hub for innovation and wealth creation. His journey—from spearheading advanced AI technologies at Google to transforming banking systems at Thought Machine — reflects a commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining industry norms.

Taylor’s work is reshaping not only how banks operate but also how the UK positions itself in the global tech and fintech markets.

As the company moves closer to a public listing, the world will be watching, ready to witness the Paul Taylor’s next chapter.