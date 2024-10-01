The top education and tutoring specialists for high-net-worth individuals

For high-net-worth individuals, education is not just about academic excellence but an investment in world-class education specialists who can help to guide children in the right direction on their educational journey.

As such, personalised education and tutoring have become essential tools in ensuring that their children receive the highest quality learning experiences tailored to their unique needs. Whether it’s preparing for elite college admissions, mastering advanced subjects, or developing life skills beyond the classroom, these top-tier specialists offer bespoke tutoring solutions designed to help students excel and thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

The specialists listed below can assist with admissions, consultancy, mentoring, and assessment preparation – among other things. The best education specialists have a demonstrable record of getting results – whether that means helping a child win a place at the right school, setting them up for exam success, or helping them deal with the stresses and strains of modern education.

Best education and tutoring specialists for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Matthew Goldie-Scot – Top Recommended

Firm: Thuso Group

Matthew Goldie-Scot, Thuso

Former academic Matthew Goldie-Scot is the managing director at Thuso, focused on education, philanthropy, and investment in emerging markets. With experience in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Western Europe, and the US, he has advised families on education planning, supported candidates in securing places at top schools and universities, and developed education-focused indices and rankings.

Read Matthew Goldie-Scot’s full profile on Spears500.com

Thomas Harley – Top Recommended

Firm: HRB Education

Thomas Harley is the founder and director of HRB Education

Thomas Harley is the founder and director of HRB Education, a tutoring and home-schooling service. HRB Education aims to provide top-notch tutors and has helped students secure placements in prestigious private schools such as Eton. With a focus on personalised services, Harley and HRB Education strive to build trust and confidence in students while achieving exceptional academic outcomes.

Read Thomas Harley’s full profile on Spears500.com

Christopher Rim – Top Recommended

Firm: Command Education

Christopher Rim, Command Education

Christopher Rim’s Command Education, based in New York, offers remote services to help students find the right university and secure admission. The organisation is known for mentoring students to discover their passions and gain admission to their dream schools. The firm’s Senior Mentors, graduates of Ivy League and top schools, help students develop standout admissions profiles through dynamic passion projects.

Read Christopher Rim’s full profile on Spears500.com

Will Orr-Ewing – Top Recommended

Firm: Keystone Tutors

Will Orr-Ewing has more than a decade of experience advising families on schooling and tutoring, and he launched Keystone Tutors in 2007. The firm prepares children in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore for entrance to top UK schools and universities, with a family-centred approach and a focus on enhancing the educational experience for each child.

Read Will Orr-Ewing’s full profile on Spears500.com

Natalie Verbo – Top Recommended

Firm: Firefly Education

Natalie Verbo is an experienced education consultant and director at Firefly Education, specialising in finding the right teachers, tutors, and therapists for children with special education needs. Verbo provides a personal and empathetic service to those with busy and complex situations and international lifestyles.

Read Natalie Verbo’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best education and tutoring specialists for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Top education and tutoring specialists for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

