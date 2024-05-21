Best employment lawyers for senior executives, wealth managers and family offices

A good employment lawyer can be an invaluable ally, especially when business relationships threaten to turn sour. Many represent both companies and individuals, and can deal with matters including contracts, dismissal, discrimination and redundancy.

The best employment lawyers will be adept at settling matters swiftly and smoothly, avoiding court where possible – but making sure to do what is necessary to secure the best result for their client.

‘Spear’s leading employment lawyers guide CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and family offices on the full gamut of contractual considerations affecting businesses and their C-suites. They can offer advice on executive remuneration and overzealous restrictive covenants, as well as navigating the increasing complexities around whistleblowing and discrimination in the workplace.‘

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Jump to:

Best employment lawyers: names to know

Joseph Lappin, Stewarts

Joseph Lappin – Top Recommended

Firm: Stewarts

Lappin is an experienced legal professional specialising in employment and HR issues. As the head of employment at Stewarts since 2019, he advises both employees and employers on a wide range of matters, including grievances, unfair dismissal, discrimination, whistleblowing, and contractual disputes. In addition to his work with individuals, Lappin also advises employers and represents sportspeople in disputes with clubs and sporting bodies.

Read Joseph Lappin’s full profile on Spears500.com

Simon Gorham – New Addition

Firm: Boodle Hatfield

Gorham is head of employment and advises on a wide range of employment law issues, including representing senior executives, advising corporates and financial institutions, and handling employment aspects of transactions such as M&A and outsourcing.

Read Simon Gorham’s full profile on Spears500.com

Charlie Thompson, Stewarts

Charlie Thompson – Top Recommended

Firm: Stewarts

Thompson is an experienced employment lawyer with a focus on complex and high-value workplace disputes. He focuses on sectors such as technology, media, entertainment, financial services, and professional services, and provides advice on private client employment matters for high-profile individuals.

Read Charlie Thompson’s full profile on Spears500.com

Linky Trott – New Addition

Firm: Ediwin Coe

Trott leads the Employment practice at Edwin Coe, advising on a full range of employment issues for business clients and senior executives who is known for her prompt response and turnaround time.

Read Linky Trott’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking leading employment lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best employment lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.