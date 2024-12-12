View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
  2. Wealth Management
December 12, 2024

Barclays targets Britain’s wealthy with plans to expand private banking arm

Barclays has announced plans to strengthen its private banking and wealth management division as part of its broader strategy to enhance its services for (ultra)-high-net-worth clients

By Spear's

Barclays is set to expand its private banking and wealth management arm by hiring up to 100 advisers. This recruitment push focuses on bolstering key hubs, including London, Geneva, Dubai, and India, but ruled out the US.

The hires will include relationship managers and operational staff to support service delivery as part of a renewed strategy by Barclays to increase profitability. The new hires will bolster its capabilities in investment management, estate planning, and bespoke financial services.

In a speech to analysts this week, Sasha Wiggins, chief executive of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said the bank was targeting the about four million Barclays UK customers with investable assets worth £250,000 to £3 million.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

‘The UK is a large market with client investable assets totalling some 3.5 trillion pounds ($4.45 trillion), split across digital investing, affluent and private banking segments’, Wiggins said.

‘It’s a significant opportunity, both for the individual but also for the economy,’ she added.

[See also: The Spear’s Power List 2024: Who made the cut?]

Barclays is the latest major international bank to turbo-charge its wealth management division to compete for the growing market of high-net-worth individuals.

Content from our partners
Abu Dhabi: How the 'capital of capital' became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi: How the ‘capital of capital’ became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the 'Capital of Capital'
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the ‘Capital of Capital’
Experience Seekers: The Future of Luxury Travel
Experience Seekers: The Future of Luxury Travel

HSBC announced in September that it was growing its team of wealth advisers and relationship managers in a bid to secure its place among the biggest UK wealth managers. The recruitment drive by Europe’s biggest bank is part of ambitions by the bank to double its assets under management to £100 billion ($131 billion) by leveraging its global footprint.

Besides the UK, Wiggins said Barclays was chasing market share in Singapore, India and the Middle East, but the United States was ‘not a priority’ due to high costs and competition.

[See also: The best wealth managers for ultra-high-net-worth clients in 2024]

Alongside the recruitment drive, Wiggins said Barclays would also increase its annual technology spending by more than 75 per cent. A PwC’s 2024 Global Investor Survey released last week found companies faced mounting pressure from investors to deliver measurable outcomes from artificial intelligence (AI) while maintaining strong investments in their workforce.

Wiggins ruled out any acquisitions to accelerate growth, saying it would be organic. ‘This year alone, we’ve grown our net new assets under management by £3 billion, around double the growth we saw for the equivalent period last year,’ she said in a presentation in London on Tuesday.

The bank has set targets to deliver an annual return on tangible equity of more than 25 per cent by 2026.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor