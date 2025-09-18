Spear’s Power List 2025: Everything you need to know ahead of this year’s release

Jack Selby - featured in The Spear’s Power List 2024

The release of The Spear’s Power List 2025 is just around the corner. Every year, Spear’s acknowledges the 100 most influential people shaping the world of private wealth and impacting the lives of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. This definitive list highlights the figures who pull the strings and wield power often behind the scenes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s launch – including a look back at notable previous entries among the world’s 100 most powerful.

The Spear’s Power List – who made the cut last year?

Many of last year’s names came as no surprise. The 40-year-old public face of AI, Sam Altman, was an obvious inclusion as CEO of OpenAI.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI. Photo by TechCrunch

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s rapid rise has been nothing short of exceptional. A son of UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a former national security adviser, he now oversees Abu Dhabi’s trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund (ADIA) and chairs several other leading financial institutions. His inclusion in last year’s list was all but inevitable.

Rachel Reeves, the first female chancellor in the Treasury’s 800-year history, was another expected entry. Finance mogul Sir Paul Marshall, recently described by The Times as “Britain’s most generous man”, also featured on the list.

Rachel Reeves, chancellor of the exchequer. Photo by Chris McAndrew

Francesca Bellettini’s recent appointment at Gucci cements her reputation as a fashion-world power player, coming a year after she earned her place in the rankings.

But not all inclusions were household names. Few outside the wealth management sector would have heard of Paul Geddes, group chief executive officer of Evelyn Partners, or Paul Stockton, then-chief executive officer of Rathbones Group.

When will The Spear’s Power List 2025 be released?

