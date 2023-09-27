View all newsletters
September 27, 2023

The best probate and wills lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in the UK in 2023

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best probate lawyers for high-net-worth individuals

By Spear's

Securing probate on the estate of a departed parent can be one of the most stressful experience of anyone’s life, but it is ramped up even higher when the estate is large and complex. Lawyers used to navigating trusts, complex assets and international portfolios are an essential element of any estate planning team.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The probate experts featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

