The best holiday home and country house rental providers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Lifestyle Index

Hotels can be wonderful places, but for an extended stay or when finding accommodation for a large number of close friends and family, only a house will do the job. The Spear’s index of holiday homes and country house rentals gives you all the choice you could need when looking for somewhere to stay in the UK or abroad.

These specialists work with some of the finest properties and can find the right match for even the most exacting specifications. This year, for example, we welcome the exciting portfolio of homes brought together by the Mandarin Oriental group for their Exclusive Homes collection.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies catering to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The country house rental providers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each company on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

