Best classic car advisers 2024

Classic car collecting can be a rewarding and exciting hobby. For high-net-worth individuals who are cash-rich but time-poor, sourcing the very best classic cars can be a difficult and sometimes frustrating undertaking.

That’s where a trusted classic car adviser comes in. These industry leaders are trusted by their HNW clients to ease the bumps in the road that come with the purchase, sale and maintenance of classic marques.

As well as lucrative trades and sales, the best classic car advisers will have guidance to offer on practical matters such as restoration and mechanical work.

Best classic car advisers: names to know

Joining the Spear’s Top Recommended and Recommended classic car advisers is a new adviser and two newly promoted advisers:

Jeremy Finburgh – New addition

Firm: Hexagon Classics

Jeremy Finburgh is the sales manager at Hexagon Classics, a dealership founded by Paul Michaels in 1963. The company specialises in prestige brands, particularly older models of Porsches, Ferraris, and Mercedes.

Lance McCormack – Promoted to top recommended

Firm: Romance of Rust

Lance McCormack has been in the restoration business for over 40 years. He started as a Rolls-Royce apprentice in 1976 and established his own car restoration business, Romance of Rust, in 1990.

Merlin McCormack – Promoted to top recommended

Firm: Duke of London

Merlin McCormack, who founded Duke of London at the age of 20, gained early experience in restoring classics at his father’s workshop and began selling marques on eBay at the age of 11. Today, Duke of London specialises in buying and selling collector cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best classic car advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

