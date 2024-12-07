Fairmont Doha review: Qatar woos wealthy lovers of luxury

The distinctive Qatari Towers, home to Raffles and Fairmont Doha

Like the UAE, Qatar has grown from the desert in just three decades. In the early 90s, there was one shiny building – now a forest of skyscrapers stands on what was once sand dunes, while designer shops and world-class restaurants line streets where Bedouins roamed just 30 years ago.

Luxury hotels have sprung up like an oasis in the desert. The most interesting addition to Doha’s skyline is the eye-catching Qatari Towers. Perched on the Persian Gulf like a desert insect, the building houses two of Doha’s highest-end hotels: on one side Raffles, the other the Fairmont. Both offer world-class restaurants, luxury suites and first-rate service to different markets.

Location

Shaped to represent the dual swords of Qatar, Qatari Towers are hard to miss. Doha’s newest tower is its Burj Khalifa, an eye-catching building destined to be an iconic landmark. Fairmont is in the Marina District area, although in this small and accessible city, everything, from the museums to the desert, is in easy reach.

The hotel is about 30-40 minutes drive from the new Hamad International Airport and guests are whisked there on the highways built for the World Cup. Transfers are included in the room rate.

Rooms and suites

The unique design of Qatari Towers affords views of the glistering Persian Gulf. Fairmont Doha has 362 rooms and suites many of which provide an uninterrupted view of the sea from many of the rooms through floor-to-ceiling windows (if a view is important, avoid the ones with a vista of a car park).

The world’s longest chandelier

The wow factor of the building’s innovative architecture continues as guests enter. Fairmont’s guests are welcomed into the lobby by the world’s longest chandelier – hundreds of globes cascading 10 storeys from a painted clouded sky. The design reflects both the pearls Doha was built on before towers sprung from oil and gas, and raindrops, much prized in this parched desert city.

Nature is a thread that runs through Fairmont’s interiors. The carpets feature the country’s ‘national flower’, the desert rose: wet sand hardened into rose-bud shapes, while the three seating areas in the lobby are shaped like oyster shells. The lifts, with their white leather padded seats, are also a nod to the pearl industry: guests are invited to feel they are the pearl within the oysters.

There are four themed suites, including the magnificent three-bedroom monochrome Presidential suite with its own salon, gym, kitchen and cinema, and sweeping views of the city.

The Shanghai Suite blends East Asian design with exceptional luxury and The Peregrine One-Bedroom

For an elevated experience there is Fairmont Gold, a hotel within a hotel. Fairmont Gold guests can enjoy private check-ins, complimentary continental breakfasts, afternoon tea among other experiences. They also have use of the exclusive Fairmont Gold outdoor swimming pool, special sun lounges, casual dining spaces and a pool bar.

A modern day East Asian palace, Raffles is arguably even more spectacular than the Fairmont. Raffles’ 132 suites include the two-storey Royal Suite and three themed suites: the Parisian Suite, Designer Suite and the two-bedroom Falcon Suite.

Walking through huge iron doors guests enter a lobby under a soaring ‘sky’ that changes to reflect the time of day with cascading ‘curtains’ of marble lining the walls.

Raffles butler service ensures guests’ every need is met – they know everything about you before you step into the room.

Dining

Guests could spend a long weekend at Qatari Towers and still not have enjoyed all the restaurants on offer. The options are many and varied and all absolutely first class.

Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra was a favourite with its inventive take on traditional Indian food. The tasting menu was an absolute treat.

The Dome offers simple lunches, if your idea of a simple lunch is wagyu burgers served in gold flecked charcoal buns or truffle rich mushroom pasta with smoked mozzarella.

Provok Asian Project is a theatre for the senses. Set across two floors representing fire and ice, Provok’s Head Chef Taimoo Sun has drawn on flavours from his native Korea and across Asia. Mixing technical knowledge with genuine inventive flair, the menu includes mushroom sushi with deep umami flavours and a hugely satisfying Caesar salad.

The Japanese mist cocktail arrives in a shroud of smoke while the strawberry dessert fuses flavours and textures to great effect.

Leave room for breakfast where traditional Middle Eastern fare (hummus and breads) is available alongside eggs and pastries.

Amenities

The view from the superbly kitted out fitness centre overlooking the ocean is enough to motivate anyone to don their trainers. PT sessions are available and there are Pilates classes and spinning studios. The group’s ‘Pillar of Well-Being’ is a holistic approach that encompasses Movement, Nourishing and Recovery. There is also an impressive indoor pool for those seeking to get in some laps.

Unlike many hotels where the Spa is consigned to the basement, Fairmont’s wellness space enjoys panoramic views over the water from the treatment bed. A full body massage was delicious, at once restorative and invigorating.

Experiences

The hotel can arrange trips out of the city for those seeking some adventure or culture. The excellent National Museum of Qatar is worth a trip for its stunning exterior alone, but the permanent exhibition that follows the country’s history from prehistoric times through to its recent oil-drenched modernity is engrossing.

Qatar is one of only two countries (the other being neighbouring Oman) where the desert meets the sea and a trip out to both is a must. Dune bashing is a popular activity with locals and for those with strong stomachs, it is a thrilling way to see the desert. The hotel can arrange trips with skilled drivers; time it with sunset for the best experience.

A sunset trip on an oyster boat allows visitors to soak up the city’s panorama at golden hour.

Verdict

The same flight time as New York, Doha is an ideal weekend break for those seeking guaranteed sunshine, luxury and a warm welcome without the jet lag (Doha is three hours ahead of GMT).

Details

www.fairmont.com/doha

Marina District Lusail City, 6th street, Lusail, Doha, Qatar

+974 4030 7200