Worldly wisdom

Tracy Wong of Averell on why modern wealth is about ‘freedom, resilience and protection across borders’ // Image: Averell

‘Wealth is no longer about money or capital assets like it has previously been described. In my experience, it’s now more about freedom, resilience and protection across borders.’

So says Tracy Wong, founder of the strategic advisory firm Averell. Based in Monaco, the business was founded in September 2025 to bring together advice from numerous sectors and jurisdictions, in order to offer personalised solutions to modern wealth management.

A qualified attorney with a background in international commodities trading and eight years’ experience presiding over a single family office in Monaco, Wong has a strong knowledge of working across multiple jurisdictions.

During her time working in family wealth management, Wong noticed a gap in the services that HNW and UHNW families were receiving. ‘Clients often spend a lot of money on getting very good advice on paper, but there is often no one implementing that advice right away,’ she says. ‘Averell collates, provides and, most importantly, executes advice.’

The spectrum of Averell’s variety of work, which it calls ‘private counsel’, is vast. From designing bespoke wealth structures, establishing family offices and creating multigenerational frameworks for clients’ wealth to mapping out financial targets and advising on investments, Wong’s work takes a truly holistic approach. Drawing on their enviable network of private banks, asset managers, reputation experts and more, Averell makes sure that the work of advisers is used to the client’s best advantage.

Averell also has a firm grasp on philanthropy, something Wong emphasises the importance of for HNWs who are looking to make their wealth matter.

‘It is important to align your family structure and investment with your reputation and your legacy,’ Wong tells Spear’s. ‘People don’t want to be remembered just for spending money as they please; they want to have a lasting legacy for standing up for something they believe in.’

Choreographing a client’s reputation management is a key element of Averell’s risk and resilience work. Additionally, they coordinate trusted advisers when families are experiencing legal disputes, as well as managing the increased cybersecurity threat that many HNWs now face.

‘Technology heightens risk in data, cybersecurity and reputation, because it makes information readily available to an often concerning level,’ says Wong. ‘This, along with facing multiple jurisdictions, can become something especially complicated to navigate, which our business is well equipped to handle.’

Wong boasts expertise in navigating global matters, owing to her previous work having an international focus. While HNWs are going beyond different asset classes by diversifying their wealth across multiple jurisdictions, she notes that the world is becoming an increasingly fragmented place – which is something that can be hard for people to navigate alone.

‘Complex, multijurisdictional situations like this are what many international HNW families need to be prepared for,’ Wong says. But as well as needing a global approach, Wong notes that HNWs value privacy perhaps above all: ‘In a noisy world, where social media exposes more people to scrutiny, and as people are operating in a large number of jurisdictions, discretion and privacy are the new luxury.’

When looking at Averell, it is clear that its clients take priority. From wealth management to family structuring, philanthropic strategy to risk and resilience, it has every element of HNWs’ needs covered.

Summarising Averell’s work, Wong puts it perfectly: ‘We want to truly be a part of a family’s team, not just another service provider offering them advice.’

Find out more at averell.com.