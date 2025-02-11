The Peaks Luštica Bay. Life. Elevated.

Montenegro’s emerging coastal town, Luštica Bay, is setting a new standard in high-end coastal real estate

Positioned in the heart of the Bay of Kotor and towards the open waters of the Adriatic Sea, Montenegro’s emerging coastal town, Luštica Bay, is setting a new standard in high-end coastal real estate.

Among the destination’s four developing neighbourhoods is The Peaks, a first-of-its-kind residential development in Montenegro. Offering soaring sea views and refined outdoor living, The Peaks will be home to the country’s stunning first golf course and residences, offering investors an unparalleled opportunity to capitalise on Montenegro’s ascending market.

Authentic Mediterranean Architecture

Representing a major investment in Montenegro’s high-end real estate and tourism landscape, The Peaks puts this world-class destination on the map, elevating its status while appealing to the growing global interest in luxury real estate and golf destinations. Combining modern architecture with traditional influences, The Peaks is inspired by the pristine natural beauty of its surroundings and the region’s rich cultural heritage. The development’s first neighbourhood, Botanika, comprises villas, townhouses and apartments, designed by internationally acclaimed architects Block722 and local design firm NRA Atelier.

Crafted to complement the landscape and echo the colours of the destination, The Peaks has been designed with authentic Mediterranean architecture and locally sourced materials. The residences boast open-concept layouts and panoramic views, with privacy and seclusion at their forefront.

Refined outdoor living offers breathtaking views of the sea and rolling mountains from each residence, while thoughtfully divided interiors have been designed to invite the outdoors in at every turn. Featuring private pools, landscaped terraces and high-end amenities, the residences are designed to maximise investment potential and lifestyle appeal.

Montenegro’s first golf course with sea views from every hole

As Luštica Bay continues its journey to becoming a prime destination in the Adriatic region, The Peaks will also be home to a highly anticipated 18-hole golf course.

It is a Gary Player Signature design, and the sporting legend and leading voice in golf course design himself commemorated its construction with an inaugural swing.

With its elevated position between the UNESCO-protected bay and the Adriatic Sea, the development’s golf course will join an elite group of the world’s courses to boast sea views from every hole. Spanning an impressive 860,730 m2 (86 hectares), the course stretches 6,519 metres in length and offers a par 72 challenge. The course’s dramatic elevation changes are evident in its altitude range, with the lowest hole at 130m above sea level and the highest reaching 310m, providing varied play and stunning vistas.

Gary Player himself said: ‘If I had to have a house on any golf course in the world, or a villa, this would be my place.’

An integrated community and flexible payment terms

Beyond the fairways, Luštica Bay is a dynamic Mediterranean destination with a vibrant social calendar and vast selection of dining, shopping and entertainment. The development hosts an array of prestigious events and activities, from sailing regattas and beachfront wellness to open-air concerts and curated culinary experiences.

Now bolstered with its upcoming championship golf course, the destination also continues to expand its offering of world-class sporting facilities, establishing itself as a premier destination for all.

The Peaks puts Montenegro’s high-end real estate and tourism landscape on the map

Spearheaded by Orascom Development Holding, Luštica Bay is a prime example of community-focused, sustainably driven development. Covering an expansive 690 hectares (roughly five times the size of Hyde Park), with a sprawling 6km stretch of the Adriatic shoreline, the town dedicates a remarkable 90 per cent of its land to unspoiled landscapes. Surrounded by breathtaking coastline, the scenic Lungo Mare path connects the town with five pristine beaches and glorious bays, providing unparalleled access to the best that Montenegro has to offer.

With a limited collection of residences available, the development offers an exciting investment opportunity, only a two-hour flight from the UK. For the strategic investor seeking substantial returns, The Peaks offers a gateway to an emerging market defined by privacy, luxury, and connection to nature. The development’s commitment to sustainable design, coupled with its strategic location and world-class amenities, positions it as a stand-out opportunity in the European real estate investment landscape.

Now selling with only 20 per cent down payment to secure, properties start from €740,000 with 0 per cent interest.

lusticabay.com