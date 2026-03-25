Mirabaud & Cie: flying the flag for long-term thinking and accountability

Stuart Bates, UK CEO of Mirabaud Wealth Management, says the firm’s Spear's Award nomination reflects its disciplined, long-term approach to wealth management // Image: Mirabaud & Cie

What does this nomination mean for Mirabaud?

This nomination reflects the position Mirabaud has established in the UK as a disciplined wealth manager operating with a clear investment framework and long-term perspective. Being shortlisted among such prestigious firms recognises the development of the UK platform and the consistency of its approach in a competitive market.

Over the past five years, UK assets under management have more than doubled. This growth has been organic, achieved without acquisitions and without altering the firm’s investment discipline. It has been driven primarily by entrepreneurial and internationally mobile families seeking alignment, transparency and continuity.

The nomination affirms a strategy that prioritises governance, accountability and long-term outcomes over rapid expansion. In an industry experiencing consolidation and structural change, Mirabaud’s independent and family-owned model provides stability and continuity that clients value.

What are the key differentiators of Mirabaud Wealth Management in the UK that draw HNW clients?

Mirabaud Wealth Management in the UK operates as a fully fledged investment platform with local discretionary authority. It is structured as a decision-making centre rather than a booking office, allowing portfolios to be constructed and managed locally while benefiting from the broader group’s expertise.

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Clients often highlight the clarity of accountability. Decision-makers are accessible, portfolio construction is transparent, and there is a clear line of responsibility. This proximity fosters long-term relationships.

The firm’s independence is also central. Founded in 1819 and still privately owned, Mirabaud is not subject to external shareholder pressures that can influence asset gathering or product development decisions. This structure supports a long-term orientation that resonates particularly with entrepreneurial families.

Another distinguishing feature is the flexibility of portfolio construction. Mandates are designed around specific client requirements rather than standardised models. Recent examples include bespoke sector asset allocations reflecting investment committee views, fully UCITS alternative portfolios, UK trust portfolios structured around PFIC and distributor-status considerations, Sharia-compliant mandates, fully ESG-focused portfolios as well as hybrid strategies combining strategic positioning with selective tactical ideas.

Performance supports this approach. Since inception in 2012, our portfolios have overperformed their benchmarks*. This reflects a consistent asset allocation framework applied over time. Discretionary mandates now represent the majority of UK assets, indicating a growing preference among clients for a delegated, governance-led structure.

*Past performance is not a guide nor an indication or guarantee of future results.

What forces and trends are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change?

The wealth management industry is adjusting to a more complex macroeconomic backdrop. Higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and fiscal pressures have shifted client focus from maximising returns to preserving capital and managing risk more deliberately.

Among UK high-net-worth clients, there is greater attention to downside protection and income visibility, alongside renewed interest in structured and capital-protected solutions. There has also been a gradual increase in discretionary mandates, reflecting a desire for clearer governance and oversight. Tax efficiency and cross-border structuring remain important considerations, particularly for internationally mobile families.

In this environment, clients tend to place greater emphasis on process, liquidity and alignment of interests. Transparent risk management and disciplined asset allocation frameworks are becoming more important than product breadth.

The market is likely to continue differentiating between large-scale distribution platforms and more specialised firms with defined investment processes. Mirabaud’s positioning aligns with the latter, emphasising investment governance and long-term planning.

What key milestones and guiding principles have shaped Mirabaud’s journey since establishing its UK subsidiary?

Since establishing its UK branch in 2014, Mirabaud has followed a measured growth path. The firm has developed a fully autonomous discretionary portfolio management capability in London, aligned governance frameworks with UK regulatory standards and expanded cross-border wealth planning expertise for entrepreneurial and internationally mobile families. Collaboration with Luxemburg and Swiss booking centres has supported integrated multi-jurisdictional solutions.

Growth has been selective, with an emphasis on maintaining cultural alignment and investment discipline rather than pursuing rapid expansion. This approach has allowed the UK platform to evolve steadily while remaining consistent with the group’s broader philosophy.

The guiding principles have remained unchanged: independence, long-term thinking, capital preservation and accountability to clients. These principles continue to inform strategic decisions and day-to-day operations in the UK.

What are Mirabaud’s ambitions for its UK office?

Mirabaud’s ambition in the UK is to continue building a stable and respected presence. London will further develop as a centre of discretionary investment expertise within the group, with growth expected to remain strong and aligned with the firm’s investment framework.

Looking ahead, the focus will remain on strengthening discretionary and advisory capabilities, supporting internationally mobile families and maintaining a disciplined growth trajectory. Mirabaud does not seek to compete primarily on scale, but on consistency, alignment and long-term client relationships.