A Clase Azul Gift for True Tequila Connoisseurs

Across its comprehensive range of 'Icons,' one bottle in particular is lauded as the pinnacle of the Clase Azul offering / ©Clase Azul México

The iconic Mexican luxury house, Clase Azul México — highly regarded for both its hospitality and distillates — is an exemplary choice for tequila connoisseurs. Across its impressive roster of distillates, there are styles of tequila that represent all levels of aging and flavor profile.

However, across its comprehensive range of Icons, one bottle in particular is lauded as the pinnacle of the Clase Azul offering.

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is the company’s longest-aged tequila / ©Clase Azul México

Positioned as the “crown jewel” of the Clase Azul portfolio, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is the company’s most time-intensive creation. The process that goes from the agave fields to aging and then bottling takes around 11 years, and results in a decanter filled with Clase Azul in its finest form.

This extra añejo (aged) tequila bares the fruit of this laborious effort, its sublime character greatly improved by the five years it spends inside American whiskey and sherry casks.

There’s an instant sense of quality, the liquid’s color a dark amber with copper highlights. It’s a full-bodied drink with aromas of sherry, dried plum, ripe cherries, maple syrup and intense oak notes. The palate is highlighted by toasted oak, cinnamon, vanilla, candied ginger and cloves.

[See also: Why Clase Azul Mexico Tequila Makes a Refined Father’s Day Gift]

The tequila has a dark amber color with copper highlights / ©Clase Azul México

Such an exquisite tequila is worthy of a decadent decanter and Clase Azul México does not disappoint. This glossy black decanter features three separate precious metals – platinum, silver and 24-karat gold – while only the company’s finest artisans bear the challenge to paint them. The metallic paint used is only visible after each decanter has been fired, causing the artists to effectively work blind.

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is exceptionally limited and decanters are only available at selected retailers for $2,000.

Clase Azul Tequila Edición Limitada x Eduardo Sarabia

For avid tequila collectors, Clase Azul México has just announced a new artistic collaboration that is sure to be a prized possession within tequila collections.

This new release, Clase Azul Tequila Edición Limitada x Eduardo Sarabia, is born from a partnership between Clase Azul México and the celebrated Mexican artist Eduardo Sarabia. As the first publicly offered collaboration between the Mexican luxury house and a contemporary artist, this release is exceptionally limited to only 450 pieces and will be available only at Clase Azul boutiques.

Since its inception, Clase Azul Mexico has taken steps to highlight the finest elements of Mexican culture, from its artistry, craftsmanship, and festivities, every bottle of Clase Azul hums along to the vibrant beat of Mexico’s drum.

[See also: Clase Azul México’s Dazzling New Destination in Los Cabos]

Just like Clase Azul, Sarabia’s work sheds light on Mexican culture / ©Clase Azul México

This new release is no different, further illustrating some of the diverse and pioneering elements of Mexican culture. Sarabia and Clase Azul México make perfect partners. In much the same vein as Clase Azul, throughout his work, Sarabia has made every effort to shed light on Mexico’s exquisite culture. In doing so, he has created a personal style that dances across the frontier of Mexican craftsmanship and art.

This latest release pays homage to both the aesthetics and narratives that can be seen throughout Sarabia’s work, in addition to the joy and celebration of México that both the brand and artist share. Sarabia himself suggested the partnership was born from the “spiritual connection” he felt with the brand. “Talking with Arturo Lomelí, the founder of Clase Azul México about his philosophy for the brand and after hearing all the stories he had to tell, I really fell in love with the project,” said Sarabia.

[See also: Clase Azul Mexico Celebrates Día de Muertos with “Colores”]

The decanter

The two-peso coin is a recurring motif in Sarabia’s work / ©Clase Azul México

Over the years, Clase Azul México has developed a reputation for its exquisite tequila decanters and this limited-edition release is no different. The decanter is emblazoned with Sarabia’s playful style and artistic language, featuring folkloric characters and motifs that convey both personal and cultural importance.

To the front, the decanter features a pair of crossed picks and spades, in addition to the face of a two-peso coin that was struck in 1976, the year of Sarabia’s birth. Both these elements occur regularly in Sarabia’s work. The rear of the decanter is decorated by allegorical portraits of a parrot, a rooster and a she-goat. This unusual cast of creatures derives from the folk and musical traditions of Sarabia’s native Sinaloa — a state in northwest Mexico.

Clase Azul México will be releasing two different variations of the decanter. The first, aptly named Dorado — Spanish for golden or gilded — will feature intricate decorative elements highlighted by 24-karat gold. The second decanter, Color brings intriguing animal portraits, but this time they are represented in bold green and red, while different details get the 24-karat treatment. Both bottles will feature the iconic Clase Azul México cobalt blue.

[See also: Clase Azul Spirits Marks 25th Anniversary with Rebrand]

The Tequila

The liquid is a blend of three different tequilas, one unaged, one aged in Russian Oak and the other aged in amontillado sherry casks / ©Clase Azul México

The decorative decanters for which Clase Azul México is known always hold impressive tequila and Clase Azul Tequila Edición Limitada x Eduardo Sarabia continues this tradition. For this release, master distiller Viridiana Tinoco has developed a unique blend of unaged tequila, an añejo tequila that has been aged in Russian oak casks and a second añejo aged in amontillado sherry casks.

The three tequilas combine to create a 40% ABV liquid that is imbued with aromas of walnut and tangerine peel. Herbal undertones are also present, as well as notes of agave nectar, spearmint and ripe tangerine on the palate.

“With this tequila, I wanted to represent the artist’s expertise,” says Tinoco. “Eduardo’s family left Mexico for the United States and he grew up in Los Angeles and spent part of his youth in Russia, but in the end, he returned to the land of his forebears and came to Mexico to create his work and share it with the world.”

Clase Azul Tequila Edición Limitada x Eduardo Sarabia is available in 1-liter decanters exclusively at Clase Azul Boutiques, priced at $5,300.

claseazul.com

Visit the Elite Traveler x Clase Azul hub