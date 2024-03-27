Flygreen: Providing sky-high support for the music industry

Private jets have always played an important role in the music industry / ©Flygreen

Private jets and the music industry have long gone hand in hand. From the Beatles first touching down in the United States, to Taylor Swift’s mad dash across the Pacific for the Super Bowl, private aircraft help make this world go round. Not only do private planes command a certain gravitas, they also provide additional privacy, flexibility and security, as well as efficiency and time-saving benefits, which are essential when criss-crossing the globe on a busy touring or recording schedule.

One company that’s particularly well-versed in the art of organising and securing the ideal jet for a music industry journey is Flygreen, a forward-thinking private jet charter company that specialises in both individual and group bookings.

A key player in the success of Flygreen is Co-Founder and VP of Sales Ryan Saroli, whose journey began more than 8 years ago in the travel and aviation industries. ‘From the outset, my aim was to make a tangible impact, to drive forward not just the companies I was part of, but the industries they operated in,’ says Saroli. ‘Today as Co-Founder and VP of Sales of Flygreen I continue that trajectory, leading a team whose diverse skill sets fuel innovation.’

It’s thanks to his experience in the industry that Saroli is well aware that one of the keys to success for Flygreen is keeping up with the rapidly changing pace of technology. ‘Technological developments will play a pivotal role in the evolution of the jet charter industry, they’re far surpassing our current expectations,’ Saroli adds.

Although Flygreen is valued by a wide range of clients, it has seen particular success within the music industry. It’s no exaggeration that ‘going on tour’ whether it’s national or international, is a logistical nightmare. So, when it comes to selecting the right brokerage, it can be useful to go with a company that has done it all before. It’s thanks to this, as well as its efficiency and reliability, which ensures the music industry keeps looking to Flygreen.

Why is private aviation useful for the music industry?

Private aviation gives artists the ability to rest throughout a busy schedule / ©Flygreen

‘Flygreen excels in providing personalised travel options that resonate with the dynamic needs of the music and entertainment industry,’ explains Saroli.

Professionals within the music industry often decide to fly private for the same reasons everybody else does: the flexibility, efficiency and time-saving benefits. Unlike commercial aviation, choosing to fly private means you decide when the plane is taking off and where it’s going. So, if doing a few too many encores means the gig runs over time, it’s not a problem.

Unusual flights to smaller, less frequented airports are also never an issue for Flygreen. Perhaps a smaller airport is closer to the hotel or venue, or maybe it makes more sense for security reasons. Flying private ensures your next flight from Aberdeen to Paris Le Bourget is never in doubt.

Today, artists and the teams behind them are busier than ever. Whether it is a relentless tour schedule, meeting fans, or finding the opportunity to get in the studio — which often happens on the move — every minute of the day counts. ‘Our jet recommendations offer a tranquil environment where clients can relax or engage in their work undisturbed,’ says Saroli.

While time travel has yet to be invented, flying private is as close as we can currently get. Limiting the tedious hours wasted at commercial airports ensures more time for the studio, meetings with music executives, or just rest — vital in a fast-paced industry.

Flygreen’s jet charter executives are well-versed in the benefits of private jet travel and understand how an extra 30 minutes saved here and there can make all the difference. ‘Our jet charter executives excel in managing tight schedules, ensuring smooth operations within narrow time frames,’ says Saroli. These individuals entirely manage the process of chartering a jet, ensuring an artist’s team can focus on the music.

Cutting-edge technology

It takes a large team of people to keep a tour functioning. Group charters are a particular specialty for Flygreen, which uses its connections, in addition to the cutting-edge JETPRO system, to monitor which aircraft are available. The JETPRO system puts Flygreen a step ahead of its competitors by providing real-time data and analytics that streamline the booking process.

‘Our internal platform, JETPRO, monitors aircraft availability and identifies empty-leg opportunities,’ says Saroli. ‘It’s a crucial leap from the industry’s traditional dependence on emails for bookings and client interactions.’ This edge in technology allows Flygreen not just to compete but to lead in the market by optimizing the utilization of available aircraft and offering more timely and cost-effective options to clients.

This internal sourcing engine is essential for sourcing larger or multiple jets, ensuring the whole crew makes it to the destination on time. ‘Our investment in newer technologies reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of the industry,’ continues Saroli. ‘We see these tools as essential for enhancing efficiency and client service, not years down the line, but as a reality we are bringing to the present.’

Customisation is key

The level of customisation and the ease with which changes can be made are vital in operating a successful private jet charter service. It could be a last-minute change of destination or passenger count, or maybe one of these new passengers has a specialised dietary requirement. The jet charter executives at Flygreen are well-versed in the art of last-minute changes. This is particularly important for the music industry, which has to maintain a level of spontaneity to stay creative.

Unlike commercial aircraft, when flying private, specialised requests are certainly possible. Perhaps someone wants a meal from their favourite restaurant, a large number of people require lie-flat seats, or maybe an in-flight studio could help to wrap the last song on the album. ‘We transform aircraft into creative hubs, equipped with top-tier gear and optimised acoustics, meticulously regulating cabin decibel levels for optimal recording conditions,’ says Saroli.

Whatever the request may be, Flygreen is highly experienced in ensuring even the most unusual preferences are met. It’s this commitment to creating the best flight experience for its customers that has led Flygreen to become a trusted industry partner.

‘By fostering collaborative relationships and providing reliable support, Flygreen aims to be an indispensable asset not only to the music industry but to all our clients, offering personalised assistance every step of the way,’ says Saroli.

