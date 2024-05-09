One Carrington: A first look inside Reuben Brothers’ £1bn Mayfair regeneration project

Image: Knight Frank

Reuben Brothers, the real estate investment business run by members of the Reuben family, today unveiled the first phase of the company’s £1 billion regeneration of a 1.3-acre parcel of Mayfair purchased in 2011.

The land includes Cambridge House, formerly home to the ‘In and Out’ Club, as well as the cobblestone streets of Shepherd Market, next to private members’ club 5 Hertford Street.

One Carrington will offer one, two, three and four-bedroom properties / Image: Knight Frank

The mixed-use regeneration project will also include The Carrington, a new 70,000 sq ft business club with health and fitness facilities from 5 Hertford Street’s Robin Birley.

Spear’s understands that Cambridge House, the former home of the In & Out Club, is to be re-opened by Reuben Brothers as a hotel, although no details have been formally announced.

One Carrington comprises 28 new luxury apartments. There are one, two, three and four-bedroom properties. One-bedroom apartments are priced from £2.95 million, with the four-bedroom offerings from just under £13 million. A four-bedroom penthouse is also on the market.

Interiors at One Carrington are the work of Natalia Miyar Atelier / Image: Knight Frank

Owners will be able to move in from September of this year and will benefit from three years’ complimentary use of the health and fitness facilities at The Carrington, as well as 24-hour security and concierge services, a lounge, library and access to secure underground cat parking.

The building, which has a brick and stone facade and surrounds a landscaped courtyard, has been designed by architecture studio Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHHM). The interiors are the work of Natalia Miyar Atelier, which also collaborated with Reuben Brothers for The Twenty Two, the private members’ club, restaurant and hotel on Grosvenor Square.

Spear’s Top Recommended property agent Rupert des Forges, head of prime central London developments at Knight Frank, commented: ‘Located behind the main thoroughfare of Piccadilly and bookending Shepherd Market, many would never know the quiet street that leads to One Carrington – a rare collection of luxury residences.

One Carrington has been described as a ‘rare collection of luxury residences’ / Image: Knight Frank

‘Buyers at the scheme will be eligible to apply for membership of The Carrington club and its high specification amenity offering, as well as private 24/7 concierge and security, a landscaped courtyard garden and parking with electric vehicle charging points. Yet, perhaps the ultimate amenity is the eclectic mix of fine restaurants, private members’ clubs, pubs and boutiques on the doorstep.’

Jamie Reuben, principal at Reuben Brothers, said: ‘We are excited to be launching the first phase of our long-term vision for the modernisation of the Piccadilly Estate and the wider Shepherd Market public realms. One Carrington is a fantastic new boutique luxury development, located in the heart of Mayfair.’