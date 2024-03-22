View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Property
March 22, 2024

London property agent Daniel Daggers gets the Selling Sunset treatment with new Netflix show

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

Daniel Daggers, star of Buying London
Daniel Daggers will star in Buying London, a new Netflix series / Image: Netflix

London property agent Daniel Daggers is set to star in a new Netflix reality show, Buying London

Created in the style of the international hit Selling Sunset, the series will follow Daggers and his team of agents at DDRE Global as they navigate the glamorous – and competitive – London super-prime property market. 

[See also: Inside the Port Ellen ‘ghost distillery’ as it reopens after 40 years]

‘For decades, the luxury property market has been dominated by large companies who are stuck in their ways,’ says Daggers in the slickly-produced teaser released on Thursday. 

‘The big organisations tend to employ the cliche real estate agents: old-school money, went to the right university, they look the same, act the same… there’s a few of them wearing jumpers tied around their shoulders.

‘I founded DDRE Global, which is my own business, to revolutionise the industry. We’re a small, independent agency, but I believe London is ready for industrial change. So I put together a team of talented agents who are hungry as hell to take on the competition. My reputation and all my money is on the line.’ 

[See also: Neighbourhood watch: where the super-rich really live in London]

Content from our partners
Meet the females leading in the FTSE
Meet the females leading in the FTSE
A cut above: Charles Sanford on why HNW clients choose LGT Wealth Management
A cut above: Charles Sanford on why HNW clients choose LGT Wealth Management
How the Thuso Group’s invaluable experience and expertise shaped the Spear’s Schools Index 2024
How the Thuso Group’s invaluable experience and expertise shaped the Spear’s Schools Index 2024

Daggers, a Spear’s Top Recommended Property Agent, is familiar with both sides of the industry.

He spent years at Knight Frank before leaving the company amid something of a media storm in 2019. He founded DDRE Global the following year. 

Based on personal connections, the firm is super-charged by Daggers’s digital acumen (his Instagram feed has more than 60,000 followers) and his young, ambitious team. Among them is Reme Urubusi, a real estate rising star who makes her Spear’s 500 debut in the Property Index 2024.

DDRE Global was recognised with the Private Client Innovation of the Year award at the Spear’s Awards 2022.

[See also: The rise of #PropertyTok]

Satisfied clients include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the CEO of Emirates Airline and the uncle of Dubai’s ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Throughout his career, Daggers has proved he is not afraid of taking risks – and the Netflix series is no different. 

As he adds in the trailer: ‘In the story of David vs Goliath, it is David that wins… Or maybe it’s Daniel.’ 

Buying London arrives on Netflix in May.

Topics in this article :
Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor