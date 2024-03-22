London property agent Daniel Daggers gets the Selling Sunset treatment with new Netflix show

Daniel Daggers will star in Buying London, a new Netflix series / Image: Netflix

London property agent Daniel Daggers is set to star in a new Netflix reality show, Buying London.

Created in the style of the international hit Selling Sunset, the series will follow Daggers and his team of agents at DDRE Global as they navigate the glamorous – and competitive – London super-prime property market.

‘For decades, the luxury property market has been dominated by large companies who are stuck in their ways,’ says Daggers in the slickly-produced teaser released on Thursday.

‘The big organisations tend to employ the cliche real estate agents: old-school money, went to the right university, they look the same, act the same… there’s a few of them wearing jumpers tied around their shoulders.

‘I founded DDRE Global, which is my own business, to revolutionise the industry. We’re a small, independent agency, but I believe London is ready for industrial change. So I put together a team of talented agents who are hungry as hell to take on the competition. My reputation and all my money is on the line.’

Daggers, a Spear’s Top Recommended Property Agent, is familiar with both sides of the industry.

He spent years at Knight Frank before leaving the company amid something of a media storm in 2019. He founded DDRE Global the following year.

Based on personal connections, the firm is super-charged by Daggers’s digital acumen (his Instagram feed has more than 60,000 followers) and his young, ambitious team. Among them is Reme Urubusi, a real estate rising star who makes her Spear’s 500 debut in the Property Index 2024.

DDRE Global was recognised with the Private Client Innovation of the Year award at the Spear’s Awards 2022.

Satisfied clients include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the CEO of Emirates Airline and the uncle of Dubai’s ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Throughout his career, Daggers has proved he is not afraid of taking risks – and the Netflix series is no different.

As he adds in the trailer: ‘In the story of David vs Goliath, it is David that wins… Or maybe it’s Daniel.’

Buying London arrives on Netflix in May.