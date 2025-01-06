Duke of Westminster appoints Berkeley Group boss Rob Perrins to Grosvenor Property UK board

Rob Perrins as been appointed to the Duke of Westminster's property arm

The Duke of Westminster‘s UK property arm has brought Berkeley Group CEO Rob Perrins in as a non-executive director to its board, a month after former Knight Frank Chair Alistair Elliott was appointed as Chair of Grosvenor Property UK.

As Chief Executive of Berkeley Group since 2009, and a main board member since 2001, Perrins drove an ambitious sustainability agenda with a focus on climate action, nature recovery and social value initiatives. His leadership drove investment in digital skills and technology, reinforcing the company’s long-term economic and environmental contributions.

Perrins played a pivotal role in transforming brownfield sites into thriving communities. Under his leadership, Berkeley Group has focused on revitalising underused land to deliver high-quality homes, support communities, and make a positive impact on people’s lives. Today, the company is responsible for approximately 10 per cent of new homes built in London.

Beyond his role at Berkeley Group, Perrins is a trustee of the Berkeley Foundation, an independent charity supporting disadvantaged young people. He also serves as a non-executive director on PWC’s UK Public Interest Board, reflecting his broader commitment to responsible business practices.

James Raynor, CEO of Grosvenor Property UK, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Rob to our Board. His deep market knowledge and passion for innovation and sustainability align perfectly with our mission to create exceptional properties and places that enable businesses, communities, and nature to thrive.’

The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and estate following his father’s death in 2016, oversees a family fortune estimated at just over £10.1 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

At just 33, Hugh Grosvenor is one of the UK’s youngest billionaires and holds significant influence over an extensive property portfolio comprising more than 1,500 buildings. These holdings include substantial sections of Park Lane and Mayfair, some of London’s most prestigious locations.

Grosvenor is a global organisation with a 340-year legacy spanning urban property, food and agtech, rural estate management, and philanthropy. Its UK property business supports around 1,000 businesses and thousands of residents and workers across London’s West End, while also investing in sustainable neighbourhoods in Liverpool and beyond. As a company committed to the 1.5°C climate target, Grosvenor continues to drive innovation in urban development, ensuring its projects deliver long-term benefits for people and the planet.