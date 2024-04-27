Last remaining No.1 Grosvenor Square apartment for sale for £21.5 million

De Navacelle instead inspires a European sensibility and fills the home with art and curios collected from her extensive travels / Image: Mark Hazeldine

The last available apartment in Mayfair’s No.1 Grosvenor Square has been unveiled by leading prime estate developers Lodha, with a listing of £21.5 million.

The Oval Residence – its name a nod to the building’s past as the US embassy – is an exceptional art and light-filled space designed by Studio Lodha’s creative director and former LVMH executive, Blandine de Navacelle.

The interiors blend understated European elegance with mid-century style lines softened by soft fabrics and textures. De Navacelle has filled the property with statement art and curios collected from her extensive travels, fusing eclectic, sculptural furniture and decorative items from renowned Parisian brands, such as the family-run Galerie Glustin.

The space has been carefully curated by Blandine de Navacelle / Image: Mark Hazeldine Art fills the three-bed home / Image: Julian Abrams

The turn-key three-bed property spans two floors and the large, open-plan living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows offer a perfect backdrop to de Vavacelle’s vision.

The apartment spans 4,400 sq ft and comes with a 576 sq ft outdoor terrace, a boon in central London.

No. 1 Grosvenor Square development, led by Lodha UK, has converted the Georgian building into one of London’s most sought-after prime residences, with an on-site spa, 25-metre pool, gym, cinema in-house concierge and five-star service. The apartments have attracted international buyers from the world of finance and technology, among others, drawn by the prime location and slick on-site services.

The stairwell at the two-storey Oval Residences / Image: Mark Hazeldine The entrance hall sets the scene / Image: Mark Hazeldine No.1 Grosvenor Square is one of the capital’s most iconic addresses / Image: Julian Abrams

The building has an illustrious history and has seen some of the most prominent figures of the 20th century pass through its doors, including John F. Kennedy, Winston Churchill and Eleanor Roosevelt, who was loaned an apartment in the then-US embassy when she visited the women of London during the Second World War.

The building served as the US embassy from 1938 until 1960, and as the Canadian High Commission from 1962 until 2013. After being restored brick by brick it reopened as residences in 2022.

Tom Clabburn, sales director at Lodha UK said: ‘Following an incredibly successful two years, with over £700 million of sales post completion, The Oval Residence at No.1 Grosvenor Square is the very last opportunity to purchase an apartment in this iconic address.

‘The development is home to some of the world’s leading captains of industry, spanning sectors including finance, telecommunications and technology.

The principle bedroom / Image: Mark Hazeldine The property features a sate-of-the-art kitchen / Image: Derek Shepherd Some of the prominent figures of the 20th century have passed through its doors, including John F. Kennedy / Image: Mark Hazeldine

‘This international customer base is drawn to the development’s prime location in the heart of Mayfair, as well as the ease of living afforded by a state-of-the-art, on-site Health Club & Spa and the five-star services provided by our in-house concierge team, Saint Amand.

‘Upon opening in 2022, No.1 Grosvenor Square set a new standard for super-prime developments and service in London. We look forward to welcoming the future residents of The Oval Residence, as we approach the end of sales in this truly iconic and unique development.’

The Oval Residence is available through UK Sotheby’s International Realty.