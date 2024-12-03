Duke of Westminster appoints former Knight Frank chair Alistair Elliott to Grosvenor Property UK

Alistair Elliott will assume the role on 1 January 2025

The Duke of Westminster has appointed Alistair Elliott as chair of his UK property arm, Grosvenor. Elliott will assume the role on 1 January 2025, succeeding Melanie Gee, who has held the position since April 2021.

Elliott, a Non-Executive Director of Grosvenor Property UK since 2022, previously served as Senior Partner and Chair of Knight Frank’s Group Executive Board, where he guided the firm’s global strategy, overseeing a network of over 16,000 people in more than 380 offices across 50 territories during his 38-year tenure.

The Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and estate following his father’s death in 2016, oversees a family fortune estimated at just over £10.1 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

At just 33, Hugh Grosvenor is one of the UK’s youngest billionaires and holds significant influence over an extensive property portfolio comprising more than 1,500 buildings. These holdings include substantial sections of Park Lane and Mayfair, some of London’s most prestigious locations.

Grosvenor, an international organisation, spans urban property, food and agtech, rural estate management, and support for philanthropic initiatives and the group has sought to diversify beyond its huge London estate.

Who is Alistair Elliott?

In addition to his role at Grosvenor, Elliott chairs FTSE 100 company LondonMetric plc and serves on the Council of the Duchy of Lancaster, where he chairs the Urban and Strategic Development Committee. He is also a member of the Duchy of Cornwall Prince’s Council, chairing its Commercial Property and Development Committee. His contributions to the property sector include serving as a trustee for LandAid and as a member of the British Property Federation’s policy committee.

Mark Preston, Executive Trustee of Grosvenor, said: ‘I am delighted that Alistair will step into the role of Chair of our UK property business just as we move into an exciting new phase of growth. I am confident he will continue to drive the outstanding standards of oversight and support we’ve benefited from under Melanie’s tenure.’

Grosvenor Property UK

Under Gee’s leadership, Grosvenor Property UK has achieved significant milestones. These include the development of South Molton, the West End’s largest mixed-use low-carbon project and an investment strategy focused on sustainable offices in England’s major cities. The company has also expanded its residential debt business to support housing delivery nationwide. A standout achievement has been the implementation of a retrofitting programme that has reduced Grosvenor’s carbon emissions by more than 25 per cent since 2019.