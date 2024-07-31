The best photographers and creative service providers 2024

When it comes to documenting their major life milestones, HNWs rely on the talents of the best photographers in the UK. These industry leaders are well practised in providing their discerning clients with snapshots to treasure for years to come.

The professionals highlighted in this year’s index include photographers who have worked with royals, celebrities and millionaires. Some specialise in candid event snapshots, while others are veterans of the world’s biggest weddings. There are also studio photographers poised to capture their subjects at their best.

As with all photography, the ability to put others at ease in front of the camera is paramount to the work of these leading advisers – and the quality of their respective portfolios speak for themselves.

There are two new additions to this year’s list, both of whom count senior members of the British royal family among their previous clients.

Millie Pilkington – New Addition

Boasting official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and wedding photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Millie Pilkington’s portfolio is the envy of many high-profile photographers hoping to win over the upper-echelons of British high society. Although much of her work remains private, her publicly-released images have featured in international press.

Josh Shinner – New Addition

A trusted royal, travel and lifestyle photographer, Josh Shinner’s diverse body of work includes collaborations with Disney, Nike and Paul Smith. He focuses on making his subjects ‘comfortable, relaxed and happy’.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best photographers and creative service providers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best photographers and creative service providers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically.

