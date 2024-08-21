Why rare car collectors will rush to buy this Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has unveiled an ultra-exclusive model for leading clients across the globe.

Just 10 editions of the Phantom Scintilla will be available worldwide as part of a limited-edition run to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the brand’s muse, the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’, the winged figure that adorns the bonnet of every Rolls-Royce.

The cars will be made available exclusively through the brand’s private office network.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘The unveiling of a Private Collection is always a landmark moment. These rare and collectable motor cars, limited to just a handful of examples worldwide, are true masterpieces. We do not simply build motor cars — we create rare, complex and exquisitely crafted super-luxury products that are highly prized by collectors today and will be cherished long into the future.’

There’s a unique milled-aluminum panel in the dashboard / Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars The interior features tweed fabric embroidered with a unique pattern / Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

It’s all in the detail

The interior of the Phantom Scintilla features an intricate embroidered design, dubbed ‘painting with thread’. Developed over two and a half years, the design is made up of more than 869,500 stitches and is the most extensive embroidery ever seen in a Rolls-Royce.

The door panels, the most complex ever created by the brand, feature 633,000 stitches in a combination of grey and blue tones. The embroidery even glows in the dark thanks to carefully placed illuminated perforations.

‘Having two canvases – leather and fabric – added another level of complexity, as these materials respond to stitching in different ways,’ explains Brienny Dudley, bespoke craft specialist, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. ‘Thirty-six individually embroidered panels had to be carefully curated so that they aligned perfectly, creating a seamless, flowing motif through the interior suite.’

Central to the Phantom Scintilla’s design is the ‘Celestial Pulse’ Gallery artwork, which spans the width of the front fascia. This bespoke piece comprises seven ribbons, milled from solid aluminium and finished in the same ceramic material as the Spirit of Ecstasy.

The starlighter headliner / Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars The interior features tweed fabric embroidered with a unique pattern / Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Complementing this is the ‘fleeting moment’ starlight headliner, a roof display featuring 1,500 hand-placed fibre-optic stars that illuminate in a sequence inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy’s flowing gown. Additional perforations reveal metallic silver fabric beneath, enhancing the headliner’s interplay of light and texture.

The rear picnic tables feature a delicate graphic applied using a masking technique that creates the illusion of shifting colours. The wood set is rendered in arctic white, finished with iridescent lacquer applied in up to 19 coats, a process that takes over 190 hours a car.

Rolls-Royce has not revealed a price for the Phantom Scintilla, but last year’s La Rose Noire Droptail, the first completed car in the third project from Rolls-Royce’s ultra-exclusive Coachbuild division – had a price tag rumoured to be more than $30 million.