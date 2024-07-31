The best opticians, ophthalmologists and laser eye surgeons in 2024

Eye health might perhaps be more overlooked than other areas of wellbeing, but it is not something to be taken for granted. The best opticians, ophthalmologists and laser eye surgeons specialise in identifying and treating vision issues that can become major problems if not addressed in a swift and effective manner.

Whether seeking laser surgery, corrective treatment or other expert advice, these are the advisers to know.

Best opticians, ophthalmologists and laser eye surgeons: names to know

There are no new additions or promotions in this year’s index, reflecting the consistency and calibre of the advisers included in the definitive list for high-net-worth individuals.

Allon Barsam – Returning to Recommended

Firm: OCL Vision

Allon Barsam is a world-leading eye surgeon who specialises in vision correction, including laser eye surgery, lens-based vision correction surgery, and cataract and corneal surgery. He runs his private practice through OCL Vision, of which he is a founding partner.

Linda Ficker – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Moorfields Eye Hospital

Linda Ficker is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon within the private clinic at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, where she specialises in laser eye surgery, corneal treatment and cataract and lens replacement surgery.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best opticians, ophthalmologists and laser eye surgeons for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

