March 17, 2024

Ormer Mayfair by Sofian: a hidden gem with charm

A hidden Mayfair gem with charming staff and a stellar tasting menu to please discerning foodies

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning

The dining room at Ormer Mayfair by Sofian

Under the direction of executive chef Sofian Msetfi, Ormer Mayfair was awarded a Michelin star in the 2024 guide.

Location 

A hidden gem in the basement of Flemings Hotel in Mayfair, opposite Green Park. This well-heeled neighbourhood is a favourite with UHNW residents and tourists alike.

Interiors 

The hotel’s aesthetic of ‘classic yet contemporary with nods to 1930s glamour’ is reflected in Ormer Mayfair by Sofian, which is entered through impressive double glass doors thrown open upon each guest’s arrival. The wood-panelled dining room is inviting, with the emerald velvet banquettes and black and white flooring adding to the art deco charm. The tables are large and well spaced: there is no need to worry about feeling squashed up against a neighbour here. 

Food & Drink

The tasting menu is served in five or seven courses – excellent wine pairing optional – with adaptations for vegetarian, pescatarian and vegan diets. (48 hours notice required for the vegan option). Each dish is immaculately presented and care is paid to ensure the alternative menus are as impressive as the original. There are British ingredients, like Cornish mackerel, served alongside showstoppers like the milk-fed Pyrenees lamb and produce from the garden at their sister hotel in Essex. As a final touch – a sweet treat is parcelled up to take home.

Service 

The service is formal but unstuffy with plenty of jokes and anecdotes shared by the staff. Food and wine are both presented with thoughtful explanations.

Worth Knowing 

Although busy (Thursday night and all tables were occupied), the restaurant remains pleasantly calm. A relaxed atmosphere but maybe lacking in the ‘buzziness’ that some diners might enjoy. 

The Verdict 

A hidden Mayfair gem with charming staff and a stellar tasting menu to please discerning foodies. 

flemings-mayfair.co.uk

