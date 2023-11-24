Caviar Kaspia’s starry New York outpost lives up to the hype

Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, New York, is a 'match made in luxury heaven' / Image: Caviar Kaspia

Caviar Kaspia, the storied Paris institution, opened its doors on the Upper East Side in May. Located in The Mark – perhaps the starriest hotel in a city of starry hotels – the sumptuous restaurant is a must-visit destination for celebrities, well-heeled tourists and Manhattanites alike.

Location

The Mark, on the corner of 77th and Madison Avenue. Famous as an A-list hotspot, the five-star hotel remains one of New York City’s most decadent and desirable destinations. The partnership between the Mark and Caviar Kaspia has been described as ‘a match made in luxury heaven’.

Interiors

The legendary Jacques Grange brought his trademark sophistication to the Caviar Kaspia interiors / Image: Caviar Kaspia

Conceived by legendary French designer Jacques Grange, whose clients have included Valentino Garavani, Princess Caroline of Monaco and François Pinault, the interiors boast the same blue tablecloths as the original Caviar Kaspia, set against curvaceous emerald green banquettes and mirror-and-wood-panelled walls.

Softly lit lamps mounted on the walls and positioned on each individual table cast flattering pools of light.

Food & Drink

The signature Twice Baked Potato is utterly unmissable / Image: Caviar Kaspia

The perfect blend of high-low indulgence, the signature is the Twice Baked Potato, served with the finest selection of caviars.

There is plenty to enjoy besides. The tuna tartare (served with lemon, yuzu and soya sauce); smoked salmon ‘Caspia Style’ (gold label Bay of Fundy salmon served with housemade blini and crème fraîche) and potato rösti crust caviar pizza all prove delectable to start.

There is, naturally, an exquisite selection of caviar: Royal White Sturgeon, Baeri, Impérial Baeri, Royal Oscietra and Selection Oscietra. (The ‘Royal Caviar Trilogy’ is the ultimate sampling platter).

Although it’s difficult to leave room with the baked potato, the pastas are not to be overlooked.

And there is only one way to end a meal at Caviar Kaspia: the much-loved Kaspia Baba with Vodka.

Service

A must-visit restaurant on the Upper East Side / Image: Caviar Kaspia

Discreet and impeccably polite, it is apparent the staff are well-versed in catering to A-listers and HNWs.

Worth knowing

If you’re a fan of Caviar Kaspia, the restaurant can also be found in London and Dubai, as well as Paris.

caviarkaspianyc.com