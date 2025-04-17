View all newsletters
April 17, 2025

Book reviews: war, wealth and the fate of the US dollar

From the global economy’s roots in warfare to the future of American financial dominance, here are the books that we look forward to reading

By Spear's

Kenneth Rogoff’s new book tracks the postwar rise of the US dollar / Image: Shutterstock

The Next Day

By Melinda French Gates (Bluebird, £17.99, from 15 April)

A deeply personal and empowering exploration of resilience, reinvention and growth from the celebrated philanthropist. Drawing on her journey after a high-profile divorce and decades of philanthropic work, French Gates examines the challenges and opportunities presented by change, blending storytelling with practical insights. The book is rich with lessons on adaptability, growth and the importance of community in fostering progress. An inspiring read for those seeking perspective and motivation during life’s transitions.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Our Dollar, Your Problem

By Kenneth Rogoff (Yale University Press, £25, from 22 April)

Kenneth Rogoff’s new book tracks the postwar rise of the US dollar and questions how long its dominance might last. There’s arguably no one better to take on the topic: Rogoff is a former International Monetary Fund chief economist who is known for his influential work on central bank independence, currencies and exchange rates. Here he uses his personal experience and observations to chart the challenges facing America’s – and the world’s – currency, and the consequences for global financial stability.

Blood and Treasure

By Duncan Weldon (Abacus, £25, from 5 June)

Journalist and former economist Duncan Weldon explores how war and violence have driven economic change and human progress through history. A paradoxical premise, perhaps. Is Genghis Khan really the father of globalisation? Should we take lessons in management from Joseph Stalin? But the author’s deep analysis, from the Vikings to the war in Ukraine, proves that conflict has indeed shaped institutions and, in turn, economic outcomes – for better or worse. Fascinating and full of historical detail.

The Wykehamist

By Alexandra Strnad (Black Spring Press, £22.50)

The debut novel of poet Alexandra Strnad, described as ‘Saltburn meets American Psycho’, tells the story of Lucian – the bright, charming Wykehamist of the title – tracing his path from Winchester College to Cambridge University and finally to Hong Kong, where his dark side comes to light. Former schoolmate Clementine, now a journalist, investigates his crimes – and revisits her past obsession at the same time.

/ Image: Jon Enoch
Issue 95 / Image: Jon Enoch

