  1. Wealth
June 7, 2023updated 10 Jun 2023 9:18pm

Top collectibles experts

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best collectibles experts for high-net-worth individuals in the UK

By Spear's

Part of the Spear’s Lifestyle Index

Collecting – from coins to comic books – can be one of life’s great pleasures. For high-net-worth collectors, finding and acquiring the very best and rarest items is often an important component of their collecting journey.

Here, Spear’s highlights the leading collectibles experts who can make that process easier, by stocking and sourcing the best examples of collectibles including coins, stamps, rare books, vintage watches and jewellery. These experts are world leaders in their fields and provide the service expected of high-net-worth advisers, making the process of acquiring and trading collectibles as smooth a process as possible. Together they have lifetimes of experience and can steer any high net worth collector through the market minefield.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The collectibles experts featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

