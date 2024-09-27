Why private client lawyers are in prime position to lead top firms

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in legal drama Suits

Anyone who has watched Suits, the TV drama about a top corporate law firm in New York, will be aware that ‘senior partners’ carry a certain gravitas in the legal world. In the series pilot, Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht, above) is a high-flying and relatively young lawyer who gets promoted to the role, affirming his professional prowess to viewers.

[See also: The best tax lawyers in 2024]

In real life, the role of senior partner was traditionally reserved for a firm’s longest-serving partner, who was typically male, well connected and nearing retirement. However, over the past decade or so the picture has changed. For one thing, an increasing number of female lawyers have been voted into the role. Take Sally Davies, who became senior partner in London at US-headquartered international firm Mayer Brown in 2017. Or Georgia Dawson at Magic Circle outfit Freshfields, who was likewise promoted in 2023.

Wedlake Bell’s Camilla Wallace, pictured speaking at Spear’s 500 Live 2023, is among the private client lawyers who have been appointed senior partner / Image: Aidan Synott

There has also been a shift in the traditional professional background of senior partners. Of particular interest to Spear’s and other observers of the private wealth ecosystem has been an increase in the number of private client lawyers appointed to the position. In London alone, Camilla Wallace at Wedlake Bell, Nick Warr at Taylor Wessing, Andrea Zavos at Boodle Hatfield, Bart Peerless at Charles Russell Speechlys and Sebastian Prichard Jones at Macfarlanes are all senior partners. Robert Brodrick at Payne Hicks Beach is effectively senior partner, although his official title is ‘chair of the management board’.

[See also: Flight risk: Britain’s super-rich are on the run]

What’s behind this emerging trend? One might assume it’s related to the growth in the number of UHNWs. In 2013 there were just under 200,000 people in the world worth $30 million or more, according to a study by UBS. That figure has more than doubled over the past 11 years, reaching 426,330 by 2024, according to Altrata, a wealth intelligence firm. But the number of private client lawyers has not risen anywhere near so dramatically, says Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at Harrogate-based Raworths. Instead, the consensus among those interviewed for this article is that the more important factor is that the role requires many of the same skills required to be a good private client lawyer.

Robert Brodrick of Payne Hicks Beach

The exact responsibilities of a senior partner vary between firms, but as Nick Warr confirms, the job is often a blend of managerial, pastoral and ambassadorial duties that are undertaken alongside client-facing work. This requires a deft hand when it comes to diplomacy, as well as first-class interpersonal skills.

‘As well as being able to deal with complex legal issues, it is crucial that private client lawyers have excellent interpersonal skills,’ says Camilla Wallace. She adds that ‘empathy is key’.

Being able to manage people effectively is a necessity for senior partners, as they have the responsibility to ensure their colleagues are both content and working as effectively as possible.

Being ‘well known’ by colleagues may be another contributing factor, says Wallace. Senior partners are usually voted in by their peers, which gives an advantage to private client lawyers who have the chance to develop relationships with lawyers in practically all departments of a firm, as they draw out the expertise required to serve their clients. It would not be unusual for a private client lawyer to collaborate with colleagues specialising in divorce, probate, property, reputation or business acquisitions – perhaps all for just one client.

Private client lawyers also have significant experience when it comes to family succession planning, helping UHNWs to run the various elements of their estate and overseeing a smooth transition from one generation to the next.

‘That, essentially, is what a senior partner does for a law firm,’ notes Brodrick. ‘They are an acting custodian of the business.’ Small wonder they have become a popular choice for one of the legal profession’s key roles.